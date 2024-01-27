FREE STREAM: Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Monchengladbach

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Free Stream | Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Mönchengladbach | Bundesliga

Undefeated Bayer Leverkusen continue their Bundesliga title charge at home to Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday evening.

Xabi Alonso's league leaders won the reverse fixture 3-0 in August and have won their last five in all competitions.

Borussia Monchengladbach lost 2-1 at home to Augsburg last time out and sit in mid-table.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm and you can watch it live via our free stream.

