FREE STREAM: Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Monchengladbach

Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Monchengladbach in the German Bundesliga on Saturday evening with our free stream.

Saturday 27 January 2024 07:33, UK

Free Stream | Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Mönchengladbach | Bundesliga

Undefeated Bayer Leverkusen continue their Bundesliga title charge at home to Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday evening.

Xabi Alonso's league leaders won the reverse fixture 3-0 in August and have won their last five in all competitions.

Borussia Monchengladbach lost 2-1 at home to Augsburg last time out and sit in mid-table.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm and you can watch it live via our free stream.

Sky Sports viewers will be able to follow the Bundesliga coverage throughout the season.

