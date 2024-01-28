FREE STREAM: Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bochum

Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bochum in the German Bundesliga on Sunday afternoon with our free stream
Sunday 28 January 2024 07:47, UK
Watch Jadon Sancho's Borussia Dortmund battle for a top-four finish in the Bundesliga when they host Bochum on Sunday afternoon.
The on-loan Manchester United winger started the last game, a 4-0 win at Cologne, and will be hoping to have an impact in his first appearance back at Signal Iduna Park.
Bochum, a couple of spots above the relegation zone, held Dortmund to a 1-1 draw back in August.
Kick-off is at 4.30pm and you can watch it live via our free stream.
