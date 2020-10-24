Robert Lewandowski hits hat-trick in Bayern Munich rout

Robert Lewandowski continued his hot goal-scoring streak with a hat-trick in Bayern Munich's 5-0 thumping of Eintracht Frankfurt.

Lewandowski, who has now scored 10 goals in five Bundesliga games, fired the champions ahead after 10 minutes and headed the second from a corner before the half-hour.

The Poland international then completed his hat-trick in the 61th minute from Douglas Costa's pass, before substitutes Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala added two more goals.

The only disappointment for Bayern was an early injury to Alphonso Davies who had to be carried off after twisting his ankle in the fifth minute.

Eintracht were unbeaten in their opening four games but that record never looked likely to remain intact after they gave Lewandowski far too much room to open the scoring with a nonchalant finish.

He outjumped his marker to head the second in the 28th minute and could have completed his hat-trick before half-time but sent one effort wide from Leon Goretzka's pass and then saw another blocked by goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.

He made no mistake, however, in the 61st minute, holding off two defenders to slot his effort past Trapp.

Sane's fourth in the 74th minute was reminiscent of former Bayern winger Arjen Robben as he raced down the touchline, cut inside and sent a dipping left-foot shot past the stranded Eintracht goalkeeper.

Musiala capped the performance by adding the fifth in the 90th minute after a series of rebounds in the penalty area.

Bayern move into second place with 12 points from five games - one point behind RB Leipzig, who beat Hertha Berlin 2-1.

Jhon Cordoba gave Hertha the lead with just eight minutes on the clock in Leipzig, before Dayot Upamecano equalised just three minutes later.

Deyovaisio Zeefuik was sent off for the visitors five minutes after half-time and Leipzig took advantage as Marcel Sabitzer netted from the spot in the 77th minute to give them all three points.

Image: Mats Hummels celebrates the third goal as Borussia Dortmund beat Schalke 3-0

And Borussia Dortmund kept pace with Bayern and Leipzig as they scored three second half goals to overcome Schalke 3-0 in the Reiverderby.

Manuel Akanji opened the scoring on 55 minutes, before Erling Haaland scored his fifth Bundesliga goal of the season just after the hour-mark to double their lead.

Mats Hummels rounded off a satisfying evening for Lucien Favre's men with a strike 12 minutes before the end.

Inter close gap on AC, Atalanta stutter

Inter Milan moved just two points behind leaders AC Milan with a 2-0 victory over Genoa, although their neighbours can extend that lead when they play Roma on Monday night.

Both goals came in the second half as Inter bounced back from their derby defeat last Saturday in the perfect manner.

Romelu Lukaku netted the opener on 64 minutes, finding the top corner from 12-yards out, before Danilo D'Ambrosio doubled the lead 15 minutes later with a header.

Image: Romelu Lukaku nets Inter Milan's opener at Genoa

Victory puts them third in the table, though Juventus and Napoli could both move above them if they pick up victories on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Atalanta passed up the opportunity to go joint-top with AC as they were beaten 3-1 at home by Sampdoria.

Fabio Quagliarella put the visitors 1-0 up after 13 minutes and then missed a penalty on the stroke of half-time, awarded after VAR judged Johan Mojica to have handled in the box.

Morten Thorsby thundered in a header to double their lead but Duvan Zapata's penalty with 10 minutes remaining made it a nervy finish.

However, Jakub Jankto's breakaway goal in injury time restored their two-goal advantage and earned Sampdoria an impressive victory.