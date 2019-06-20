Bayern Munich’s German players ‘looking forward’ to Leroy Sane signing, says Robert Lewandowski

Leroy Sane scored three goals for Germany earlier this month

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski claims the club’s German players are “very much looking forward” to Leroy Sane signing for the Bundesliga champions.

The Manchester City player has been linked with a move to Bavaria after he started only 21 games in the Premier League for Pep Guardiola's domestic treble-winning side last season.

City want to secure Sane to a new contract but Bayern president Uli Hoeness confirmed they were interested in signing the 23-year-old in May, before suggesting that a deal would be unlikely this summer because he would cost an "insane" amount of money.

Robert Lewandowski in action for Bayern Munich

However, speculation persists that Sane could return to Germany, especially with Bayern looking to replace the departing Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, and Lewandowski has suggested that some of his team-mates are convinced the winger will be joining Niko Kovac's side.

"Bayern's German players are now very much looking forward to Sane's signing, but we have to wait and see what is going on," Lewandowski told Goal.

1:21 With Leroy Sane linked with a move to Bayern Munich, we take a look at some of his best Premier League goals from the 2018/19 season. With Leroy Sane linked with a move to Bayern Munich, we take a look at some of his best Premier League goals from the 2018/19 season.

"They [Robben and Ribery] are legends, of course their departure is sad.

"But Bayern will also sign more and better replacements. I believe that the winger Bayern will sign in the future will be as good as Robben and Ribery.

"In order to have a good performance next season and to overcome Dortmund, I hope that Bayern can do something in the transfer market this summer."

Sane joined City from Schalke in 2016 for £37m and has won two Premier League titles, two League Cups and the FA Cup.

He scored three goals in Germany's two Euro 2020 qualifiers earlier this month.