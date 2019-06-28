Chelsea reject £22.5m Callum Hudson-Odoi bid from Bayern Munich

Callum Hudson-Odoi was the subject of four bids from Bayern Munich in January

Chelsea have rejected Bayern Munich's fourth bid for Callum Hudson-Odoi, believed to be £22.5m, Sky Sports News understands.

Bundesliga champions Bayern made the 18-year old winger a key target during the January transfer window, with their previous offer in excess of £30m.

The bid is substantially lower than the most recent offer in January as his contract runs out in the summer of 2020, and he can sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside the UK in January.

The England forward, who joined Chelsea's academy in 2007 aged seven, is no closer to signing a long-term deal to stay at Stamford Bridge - with both sides some distance from finding agreement, Sky Sports News has learnt.

Hudson-Odoi was injured in April as his season came to a premature end

Hudson-Odoi took to social media earlier this week to update fans on his rehabilitation progress, with hopes that he will be fully fit at the beginning of September.

Bayern, who are also targeting a move for Manchester City's Leroy Sane, are looking to replace Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben following their departures from the Allianz Arena.

Despite the stalemate, it's unlikely Chelsea would be willing to let one of their prized young assets leave Stamford Bridge without a fight.

The Blues face a two-window transfer ban, having also sold Eden Hazard to Real Madrid this summer, in a deal which could rise to £130m once all bonus payments come into play.