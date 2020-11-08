Joshua Kimmich: Bayern Munich star out until January after knee surgery

Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich has been ruled out until January after having surgery on a knee injury he suffered during the 3-2 Klassiker victory over Borussia Dortmund.

The German international had an operation on his right lateral meniscus on Sunday evening.

Kimmich was forced off injured in the 36th minute of the 3-2 win in the Bundesliga top-of-the-table clash.

Bayern have said that their medical staff expect Kimmich to be available for selection again in two months.

Hasan Salihamidzic, a Bayern board member, said: "We're glad that Joshua (Kimmich) will probably be available again in a matter of weeks.

"We'll support him in his rehabilitation as best we can."

Bayern hold on to win Klassiker thriller

Image: Robert Lewandowski scores 22nd Bayern goal against former side Dortmund

Robert Lewandowski kept up his sensational Klassiker form as Bayern Munich topped the Bundesliga with a rollercoaster 3-2 victory at Borussia Dortmund.

Lewandowski - who also saw two other goals ruled out by VAR - netted his 22nd goal against his former employers from Lucas Hernandez's cross three minutes after half-time to give the visitors the lead for the first time in the game, with Marco Reus' close-range finish moments before the break already cancelled out by David Alaba's deflected effort in first-half injury time.

Bayern proved the more clinical side in an end-to-end game as substitute Leroy Sane added a third following a fine run from midfield (80), before the otherwise wasteful Erling Haaland gave Dortmund hope from Raphael Guerreiro's ball in behind (82).

But in a match the hosts may have felt they deserved more from, it was their visitors who went top of the Bundesliga, ensuring Hansi Flick kept up his 100-per-cent record against Bayern's biggest rivals and secured their sixth win from seven league games.