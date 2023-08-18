 Skip to content
FREE STREAM: Watch Harry Kane's Bayern Munich debut vs Werder Bremen in the German Bundesliga

Watch Harry Kane make his Bundesliga debut for Bayern Munich debut away at Werder Bremen with our free stream or tune into Sky Sports Action.

Friday 18 August 2023 19:29, UK

Watch live stream of Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen

Watch Harry Kane's Bundesliga debut with our special player cam!

The England captain came off the bench for Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup last Saturday evening after completing his £100m move from Tottenham.

Kane now has the chance to make his league debut away at Werder Bremen in Bayern's Bundesliga season curtain-raiser. You can watch the game on Sky Sports Action or stream it on the Sky Sports website and App.

Sky Sports viewers will be able to follow Kane's Bayern adventure throughout the season with our Bundesliga coverage.

Bayern's next game is a home fixture against Augsburg, live on Sky Sports Football on August 27, kick-off 4.30pm.

