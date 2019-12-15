Hertha Berlin U16s walk off pitch over alleged racist abuse

Hertha Berlin's U16s side walked off the pitch on Saturday following alleged racist comments towards a number of their players.

The Bundesliga side's youth team were away to VfB Auerbach 1906, a club from eastern Germany, when they suffered the alleged abuse before deciding to leave the field of play after 68 minutes.

Earlier today, our U16s were forced to abandon a game in Auerbach due to multiple incidences of racism aimed at our players. There are times when football doesn't come first. Racism has no place in our society.#notoracism #hahohe pic.twitter.com/jp46hQOsul — Hertha Berlin (@HerthaBSC_EN) December 14, 2019

"We condemn racism and discrimination in all forms," a Hertha statement said.

"In such a situation, values ​​and a clear attitude are more important to us than victory or a defeat on the pitch."

Hertha BSC board member Paul Keuter said: "There are situations in which football also becomes secondary for us. We have a responsibility to ourselves, to our players and also to society.

"We take this responsibility very seriously and that is why it was the only right decision not to continue this game, maybe this measure is a wake-up call that we all together - players, clubs, associations and fans - will finally master this problem."

On October 19, the FA Cup qualifying match between Haringey Borough and Yeovil was abandoned after the players also walked off the pitch due to alleged racist abuse.

The match was subsequently replayed 10 days later, with Yeovil winning 3-0.

England's senior players have also discussed walking off the pitch collectively if any of them suffer racist abuse.

Their European Qualifier against Bulgaria in Sofia in October was twice stopped, in a match which saw England manager Gareth Southgate consult match officials about the possibility of leaving the pitch.