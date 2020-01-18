Erling Haaland scores 20-minute hat-trick on Borussia Dortmund debut

Erling Haaland scored his debut goal within three minutes of coming on for Dortmund

Erling Haaland scored a 20-minute hat-trick on his Borussia Dortmund debut since signing from Red Bull Salzburg for around €20m (£17m).

The 19-year-old, who was a Manchester United target before choosing to join Dortmund, only came on after 56 minutes in a game Dortmund were losing 3-1 away to Augsburg - but scored with his first touch.

Two goals and 20 mins later, Haaland completed a quickfire hat-trick and showed why United had met the teenager's €20m release clause.

Haaland worked under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for two years at Norwegian side Molde

The stumbling block for the Manchester club was the value of Haaland's buy-out clause, should the striker decide on a move to another club.

The highly rated 19-year-old signed for German side Dortmund instead on a four-and-a-half-year deal at the start of this month.

Norway international Haaland scored 28 goals and registered seven assists in just 22 games for Salzburg this season in all competitions.

England's Jadon Sancho was also on target as Dortmund completed a 5-3 comeback.

Casemiro double sends Real top

Real Madrid moved top of La Liga after beating Sevilla 2-1 at the Bernabeu.

With Eden Hazard, Sergio Ramos and Gareth Bale missing, it was midfielder Casemiro who stepped up for Real, scoring both goals either side of Luuk De Jong's 64th-minute equaliser.

Barcelona have the chance to move level on 43 points with Real when they face Granada on Sunday evening in Quique Setien's first game in charge.

In Serie A, Lazio secured their 11th straight Serie A win by thrashing Sampdoria 5-1.

Ciro Immobile scored a hat-trick, including two penalties, and Felipe Caicedo and Bastos also netted as Lazio moved three points behind leaders Juventus, who face Parma on Sunday.