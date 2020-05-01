Jadon Sancho: Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold would welcome 'special talent'

Jadon Sancho has just over two years remaining on his contract

Trent Alexander-Arnold says he would welcome Jadon Sancho at Liverpool, describing his England team-mate as a "special talent".

Sancho currently has just over two years remaining on his Borussia Dortmund contract and is attracting interest from Liverpool's Premier League rivals Manchester United and Chelsea.

Manchester City also have the option of matching any acceptable bid for Sancho as part of the deal that took him to Dortmund from the Etihad, but they are unlikely to pursue a return for the 20-year-old.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sancho have played four times together for England

In February, Sky Sports News reported Dortmund would want at least £100m to sell Sancho - but that was before the coronavirus outbreak, which is likely to reduce the size of transfer fees when the window reopens.

But if Sancho does decide to return to England, Alexander-Arnold hopes he chooses Anfield as his destination. In an Instagram Live chat with actor Michael Dapaah, he said: "If he came to us, he'd make our team better.

"So, I'd be more than happy for him to come because I played with him at England and he's a special, special, special, special talent."

Sancho has excelled for Dortmund this season, scoring 17 goals and recording 19 assists in 35 games across all competitions.

Is the hype surrounding Sancho well-founded? One man that has seen a huge amount of him in Germany is former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann.

"He's been tremendous," Hamann said. "With Dortmund in the past, we've seen that they can develop players and when he first came, he had a rough few months, but in the last 12 to 18 months, he has been the best player in the Bundesliga.

"I'm not surprised there is huge interest in England to take him back there. We had Ousmane Dembele here a few years ago who went to Barcelona and it never really worked out but I've rarely seen a player in the last decade who beats players or defenders purely with skill. I think he's in double figures again this season with nine or 10 games to go for assists and goals at his young age.

"I'd probably make him the highest value player. If you look at Kylian Mbappe, he might be the only one who is valued higher than him now, this is how good he's been.

"I think it will be a major act for Dortmund to keep him in the summer, although obviously we don't know what's happening with the transfer market this summer in these strange times, but he's made a huge impact. I just wonder what they make at Manchester City because they must have seen that he's got something otherwise it wouldn't have been possible to perform in the way he did over the last 18 months."