George Floyd death: No action against Jadon Sancho for supportive message

Jadon Sancho revealed a message of support for George Floyd

The German FA will not take action against Jadon Sancho and other Bundesliga players who displayed anti-racism messages following the death of George Floyd.

Dortmund and England winger Sancho, along with Marcus Thuram, Achraf Hakimi and Weston McKennie all could have faced sanctions for their reactions to George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

Sancho showed a T-shirt with the message "justice for George Floyd" after scoring for Dortmund - for which he was booked - while Thuram knelt after scoring for Borussia Monchengladbach and Schalke's McKennie wore an armband with "justice for George" on it.

Floyd died on May 25 after a white police officer, who has since been charged with his murder, held him down by pressing a knee into his neck.

"The committee also wants to maintain this line in the event of renewed anti-racism campaigns on the occasion of the violent death of George Floyd on the coming match days," read a DFB statement.

"I expressly welcome the far-sighted decision of the DFB Control Committee and am very happy about it," said DFB President Fritz Keller in the message.

"The association strongly opposes any form of racism, which is why the actions of the players have our respect and understanding."

FIFA has urged competition organisers to use "common sense" when considering whether to punish players for protesting against the death of Floyd during matches.

The Football Association in England has promised to take a "common-sense approach" to players involved in gestures or behaviour promoting the anti-discrimination message.

An FA statement read: "The FA strongly condemns discrimination of any kind and has endeavoured to ensure that football in England is both diverse and inclusive in recent years.

"Where any behaviours or gestures on the pitch that may constitute a breach of the laws of the game have to be assessed, they would be reviewed on a case-by-case basis with a common-sense approach and understanding of their context.