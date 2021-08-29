Callum Hudson-Odoi: Borussia Dortmund remain in talks to sign Chelsea winger on loan

Callum Hudson-Odoi’s representatives remain in talks with Chelsea officials about allowing him to make a loan move to Borussia Dortmund.

Sky Sports News has been told Hudson-Odoi would be open to the move as he wants regular first-team football, while still seeing his long-term future at Chelsea.

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel is reluctant to sanction the loan and would prefer Hudson-Odoi to fight for his place.

A Premier League club has made an enquiry about a permanent deal for Hudson-Odoi, who has been an unused substitute in Chelsea's opening three Premier League games.

The 20-year-old has developed through the club's academy but has struggled to make an impact in the first team since signing a new five-year deal in September 2019.

Dortmund's Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich have also been interested in signing Hudson-Odoi with Chelsea rejecting several offers from the German champions in the past.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are still hoping to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde after selling Kurt Zouma to West Ham for £29.8m, although the player's valuation could prove to be a stumbling block.

