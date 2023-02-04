Euro round-up: Borussia Dortmund's Sebastien Haller scores first goal since return from cancer treatment | Lionel Messi guides PSG to win

Sebastien Haller scored for the first time since his return from cancer treatment as Borussia Dortmund crushed 10-man Freiburg 5-1 in the Bundesliga.

The Ruhr valley club, were in superb form as they made it four wins out of four league games since the restart and move up to 37 points.

Freiburg, who dropped to sixth place on 34 points, slipped up at the start with Kiliann Sildillia booked twice in three minutes to reduce his team to 10 men in the 17th minute.

It did not take long for Dortmund to make their advantage count and former Freiburg defender Nico Schlotterbeck rifled in for the lead from the tightest of angles in the 26th minute.

Dortmund had Freiburg firmly on the back foot but the visitors struck against the run of play with Lucas Hoeler drilling in a loose ball after the hosts had failed to clear it near the end of the first half.

Order however was quickly restored after the restart as Dortmund scored twice in a span of three minutes.

Jude Bellingham set up Karim Adeyemi with a backheel flick and the Germany international slipped the ball past keeper Mark Flekken in the 48th to put them back in front.

It was then time for Haller, having come back only weeks ago from months of surgery and chemotherapy to treat testicular cancer diagnosed soon after joining the club last July, to put his travails behind him and get back to scoring ways.

The Ivory Coast forward nodded in after 51 minutes for his first competitive goal.

"This goal came way too late," Terzic said. "We had wished he had scored his first goal back in July and August when we signed him, but you all know the story since then."

"So the goal came today, in front of the yellow wall (of Dortmund fans). It means so very much to him and so very much to us. We hope it was the first of many, many goals."

Julian Brandt's long-range effort that went in off the post in the 69th minute, and Gio Reyna completed Freiburg's demolition after Freiburg coach Christian Streich was sent off as well for dissent.

Messi guides PSG to win over Toulouse

Lionel Messi's second-half goal helped a lacklustre Paris Saint-Germain beat Toulouse 2-1 to move eight points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

The superstar struck with a typical curling strike in the 57th minute following a move with Morocco right-back Achraf Hakimi, who drew PSG level late in the first half after free-kick specialist Branco van den Boomen put Toulouse ahead in the 20th.

PSG was without injured forwards Kylian Mbappe and Neymar and relied heavily on Messi, who hit the post during stoppage time.

Mbappe is out for at least three weeks after sustaining a left thigh tear. Neymar is having treatment for a sore adductor and missed his second straight game. PSG's injury woes increased when Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches went off injured in the 13th with a thigh injury.

PSG had lost two and drawn one of its previous five matches, and fell behind in the 20th minute when Van den Boomen's free-kick from the right flew past stranded goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma into the left corner.

After Marquinhos hit the post with a header from Messi's corner, PSG equalised with a fine 25-yard strike from Hakimi in the 38th minute.

Messi struck the winner after the break with his third goal in his last five league games to put PSG on 54 points from 22 games.

Roma bounce back to beat Empoli

Two almost identical goals in the opening six minutes set Roma on the way to a comfortable 2-0 win over Empoli in Serie A.

Jose Mourinho's team were looking to bounce back from a humiliating cup exit to Cremonese in midweek.

And it got off to the perfect start when Roger Ibaez headed in a corner from Paolo Dybala less than two minutes in.

Roma doubled their lead four minutes later when Dybala floated in another corner from the left for Tammy Abraham to head home.

Matters almost got worse for Empoli immediately after the break, but goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario pulled off a fantastic triple save.

He first parried Dybala's volley and then got up quickly to keep out Gianluca Mancinis follow-up. With Vicario still on the ground, Abraham seemed certain to head in the rebound from point-blank range but the goalkeeper stuck up his leg to incredibly stop that, too.

Cremonese's Serie A future grew ever more bleak after they failed to continue their cup exploits in the league. They lost at home to Lecce 2-0 to leave them rock bottom of Serie A, 10 points from safety.

Cremonese are without a Serie A win this season but beat Napoli and Roma to reach the Italian Cup semi-finals for the first time in 36 years and only the second time ever.

However, their league woes deepened when Lecce scored twice in the second half. Federico Baschirotto headed in Morten Hjulmands cross and Gabriel Strefezza curled a delightful effort into the top left corner.

Atletico held by Getafe

Atletico Madrid dominated but were held to a 1-1 draw by LaLiga's second-from-bottom side Getafe who equalised late in the second half thanks to an Enes Unal penalty.

Atletico missed several chances to take an early lead, eventually scoring in the 60th minute when Angel Correa fired a volley into the net from a rebound.

But Getafe secured a precious point away from home in the 83rd minute after the referee spotted a handball by Saul Niguez inside the box. Unal stepped up and blasted in the resulting penalty.

Atletico are fourth in the LaLiga standings on 35 points, four behind third-placed Real Sociedad and 15 back from leaders Barcelona. In the relegation zone, Getafe are 19th on 18 points.

Matt Doherty was an unused substitute for Atletico in the week he completed his move from Tottenham.