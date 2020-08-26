Daley Blind: Ajax defender 'feeling fine' after collapsing

Daley Blind was forced off during Ajax's friendly against Hertha Berlin

Ajax defender Daley Blind is "OK and feeling fine" after suffering a health scare during a friendly against German side Hertha Berlin on Tuesday.

The former Manchester United player, 30, had an ICD (implantable cardioverter defibrillator) fitted in December after being diagnosed with an inflammation of his heart muscle.

Having returned to action in February, this was a fresh setback for Blind but he provided a positive fitness update on Wednesday evening.

He tweeted: "Many thanks for all the kind messages I received. I can say that I'm okay and feeling fine."

Blind will undergo further tests at his club's training ground.

Blind's participation in the new Dutch Eredivisie season is in doubt following the incident

A club statement read: "Daley Blind collapsed and was taken off during the Ajax-Hertha match. The central defender feels good under the circumstances and was at Sportpark De Toekomst on Wednesday morning.

"He will be examined further and await the results of these tests before resuming training."

Blind, who began his career with Ajax, spent four years at Old Trafford before returning to his boyhood club in 2018. He has made 68 appearances for the Netherlands.

Ajax are set to start the Dutch Eredivisie season on Sunday, September 13, but Blind's participation could now be in doubt following his latest health scare.