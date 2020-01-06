VAR to be used in Carabao Cup semi-finals and final

VAR has been used in the Premier League for the first time this season

VAR will be used in the semi-finals and final of this season's Carabao Cup final.

Manchester United head to Manchester City in the first semi-final first leg on Tuesday night, with Leicester's visit of Aston Villa on Wednesday evening - both fixtures will be shown live on Sky Sports.

The second legs will be played the following week, with the final scheduled to take place at Wembley.

VAR was used in last season's tournament from the start - but only at Premier League grounds.

VAR will be used for the Manchester derby on Tuesday

The EFL scrapped the technology at the start of this campaign as it could only be used at top-flight stadiums.

The decision not to use VAR at all grounds caused an uproar during last season's FA Cup campaign, especially when Manchester City were awarded a contentious penalty and an offside winner at Swansea.

But the EFL have decided to reinstate the technology for the final stages of the competition.

VAR will be available for referees, but only in four match-changing situations - goals, penalty decisions, direct red cards and mistaken identity - with fans in the stadium being kept abreast of developments.