Carabao Cup: Barrow visit Derby, Newport host Swansea in round one
Round one ties due to take place on September 5
Last Updated: 18/08/20 1:07pm
The Carabao Cup first round will see Barrow visit Derby for their first game in the competition since the 1971/72 season, while Newport will host Swansea in an all-Welsh tie.
Harrogate - who were promoted to the Football League for the first time in their history earlier this month - will make their debut in the Carabao Cup at Prenton Park, where they will take on Tranmere.
Championship play-off runners-up Brentford will begin their season at home to Wycombe, who won the League One play-offs last season.
There are several ties between former Premier League clubs, including Bolton hosting Bradford, with both sides now in League Two.
Stoke have been drawn at home to Blackpool, Sunderland will play Hull, Barnsley will host Nottingham Forest in an all-Championship affair and Charlton travel to Swindon.
The first round of the Carabao Cup is due to be played on Saturday, September 5, although this is also an international weekend, so some games may be rearranged.
Round One draw, Northern section
- Tranmere vs Harrogate
- Crewe vs Lincoln
- Walsall vs Sheffield Wednesday
- Rochdale vs Huddersfield
- Preston vs Mansfield
- Bolton vs Bradford
- Blackburn vs Doncaster
- Stoke vs Blackpool
- Fleetwood vs Wigan
- Grimsby vs Morecambe
- Middlesbrough vs Shrewsbury
- Derby vs Barrow
- Scunthorpe vs Port Vale
- Sunderland vs Hull
- Burton vs Accrington
- Salford vs Rotherham
- Barnsley vs Nottingham Forest
- Oldham vs Carlisle
Round One draw, Southern section
- Bristol City vs Exeter
- Plymouth vs QPR
- Swindon vs Charlton
- Forest Green vs Leyton Orient
- MK Dons vs Coventry
- Crawley vs Millwall
- Stevenage vs Portsmouth
- Peterborough vs Cheltenham
- Brentford vs Wycombe
- Northampton vs Cardiff
- Luton vs Norwich
- Birmingham vs Cambridge
- Newport vs Swansea
- Oxford vs AFC Wimbledon
- Reading vs Colchester
- Gillingham vs Southend
- Ipswich vs Bristol Rovers
Here's all you need to know about the first domestic cup of the new season...
When do the Premier League sides enter the competition?
All Premier League sides not involved in European competition in 2020/21 - so every team except Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Leicester, Tottenham and Arsenal - will enter in round two.
Will the teams involved in Europe miss out this year?
No. It was mooted in the press that the teams playing in next season's Champions League and Europa League may withdraw from the 2020/21 Carabao Cup in order to avoid fixture congestion, however this was never agreed officially.
What has changed with the shortened season?
In the Carabao Cup, not a lot. The only difference you will notice apart from a lack of fans (for now at least) is the two-legged semi-finals have now been knocked down into one-off games.