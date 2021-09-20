Carabao Cup third-round previews: Man City to field youngsters against Wycombe Wanderers

We look ahead to a busy night of action in the Carabao Cup third round, with injuries set to force Man City to field several youngsters in their clash with Wycombe Wanderers.

Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, Rodri and Oleksandr Zinchenko all missed Saturday's Premier League clash with Southampton, as City were held to a goalless draw at the Etihad.

Guardiola has revealed midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is also a doubt to face Wycombe in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday and admits he will need to use academy players in the third-round match.

"I don't have any alternative… we are going to play a few young players," Guardiola said.

"We have John (Stones), Aymeric (Laporte), Oleks (Zinchenko), Rodri and I think Gundogan all of them injured.

"It's a good opportunity for the academy - that's why they are there."

After facing Wycombe, City take on Premier League leaders Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and then Liverpool within the space of nine days.

Guardiola says he will look to rotate some of his key players against the League One side, with one eye on the trip to Stamford Bridge on September 25.

"Some players might rest for the games we have coming up ahead of us," he added.

"Ruben (Dias) played all of the minutes so far and Joao (Cancelo) played all of the minutes, too, so I don't think they will be able to play in this game."

Key stat

In all competitions, Man City haven't faced Wycombe Wanderers since April 1999, with the Chairboys winning 2-1 at Maine Road in a league match with goals from Andrew Baird and Sean Devine. On the same weekend as that game, Pep Guardiola played for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid in a 1-1 draw in LaLiga.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank will make changes in the Carabao Cup against Oldham on Tuesday.

The Premier League new boys head into the third-round clash buoyed by Saturday's impressive 2-0 win at Wolves.

Shandon Baptiste is unavailable to face Latics through suspension and Bees boss Frank says they have no fresh injuries to contend with.

The Dane will shuffle his pack on Tuesday but name a strong bench, with Mathias Jensen, Mathias Jorgensen, Saman Ghoddos and Yoane Wissa among those pushing to start.

Oldham head to Brentford Community Stadium bottom of the English Football League.

Keith Curle's side sit bottom of Sky Bet League Two following their 0-0 home draw with promoted Hartlepool at the weekend.

A lengthy injury list has compounded matters for Oldham.

Nicky Adams, Ouss Cisse and Jamie Hopcutt are among the absentees.

Key stat

Despite facing each other as equals in League One just seven years ago, Premier League Brentford and League Two Oldham will meet in a League Cup tie for the very first time.

Burnley will remain without Connor Roberts, Kevin Long and Dale Stephens for Tuesday's Carabao Cup clash against League Two side Rochdale.

Lewis Richardson, who was on the bench in the previous round away to Newcastle, has also been added to the absentee list after picking up an injury while playing for the under-23s.

Josh Brownhill will be assessed after taking a knock in Saturday's 1-0 home defeat to Arsenal, with Dyche unlikely to want to take any risks as his side remain in search of a first Premier League win this season.

Instead, Dyche is expected to make a number of changes with Wayne Hennessey, Phil Bardsley, Nathan Collins, Erik Pieters, Jack Cork, Aaron Lennon and Jay Rodriguez aiming to start.

Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale is also expected to make changes to the side that drew 1-1 at Mansfield on Saturday.

Corey O'Keeffe is available again after being ineligible to face his parent club, while Abraham Odoh, who started in the previous round against Shrewsbury, will hope to come back into the side.

Jeriel Dorsett must be assessed after being withdrawn at half-time on Saturday, when he was replaced by James McNulty.

Sheffield United loanee Sam Graham remains unavailable with a thigh injury.

Key stat

This is the first meeting between Burnley and Rochdale in any competition since December 1993 in the FA Cup, with the Clarets winning 4-1 at Turf Moor in a match that saw three red cards and a David Eyres hat-trick.

Fulham will once again be without teenage star Fabio Carvalho for Tuesday night's clash with Leeds.

Carvalho missed Saturday's home defeat to Reading with a toe injury and remains sidelined with boss Marco Silva set to make changes.

Jay Stansfield, Michael Hector and Alfie Mawson could all be given a chance to impress against the Premier League side at Craven Cottage.

Silva is still without Kenny Tete (hamstring) and Tom Cairney (knee), who are longer-term injury absentees.

Adam Forshaw could make a rare appearance for Leeds after making a successful comeback in an under-23 match against Liverpool.

Marco Bielsa may turn to the Middlesbrough man among mounting injury concerns, with Robin Koch, Diego Llorente and Jack Harrison all sidelined.

Luke Ayling and Raphinha are also set to miss out after picking up injuries in the draw at Newcastle, while Pascal Struijk is suspended.

Daniel James is likely to start while Tyler Roberts and teenager Crysencio Summerville are also pushing to feature.

Key stat

Fulham have lost each of their last three matches with Leeds United, the same number of defeats as in the 15 clashes beforehand.

Preston will be without Josh Murphy for their Carabao Cup third-round clash with Cheltenham.

The midfielder is cup-tied after playing in the earlier rounds of the tournament for his parent club Cardiff.

Defender Patrick Bauer could be a doubt having received stitches after breaking his nose during Saturday's 1-1 draw with West Brom.

Connor Wickham will be hoping for another opportunity after making his debut off the bench against the Baggies, while Alan Browne was due to return to training on Monday.

Cheltenham could again be without Callum Wright and Liam Sercombe.

Neither player was involved in the Robins' 1-0 win against Oxford at the weekend due to injury.

Alfie May made his case to feature against Preston after coming into the starting line-up following Wright's late withdrawal and scoring the only goal of the game.

Kyle Vassell may also be given more game time after returning to action against Oxford as a late substitute, but defender Charlie Raglan remains sidelined.

Key stat

Preston North End and Cheltenham Town have never previously met in any competition in their history.

QPR midfielder Luke Amos could return to senior action in Tuesday night's Carabao Cup third-round clash with Premier League Everton.

The 24-year-old has been out since October last year after suffering cruciate ligament damage, but played the full 90 minutes in a B team fixture against Brentford last week and will hope to be involved against the Toffees.

Boss Mark Warburton has urged his team not to lose belief after back-to-back Sky Bet Championship defeats by Bournemouth and Bristol City, but could be tempted to make changes ahead of Friday night's trip to West Brom.

Striker Charlie Austin and winger Albert Adomah had to make do with appearances from the bench against the Robins on Saturday and will hope for chances to push their claims.

Everton manager Rafael Benitez could ring the changes in the wake of Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Aston Villa.

Jonjoe Kenny, Tom Davies and Andre Gomes were used as second-half substitutes at Villa Park, while Mason Holgate and Jarrad Branthwaite did not make it off the bench, and they will hope for opportunities.

However, Benitez will be without a trio of senior players through injury with 'keeper Jordan Pickford having picked up a shoulder injury during Monday night's victory over Burnley, during which striker Richarlison sustained a knee problem, while full-back Seamus Coleman damaged a hamstring in training on Friday.

The Spaniard expects the trio to be sidelined for two to three weeks, while midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin missed out at the weekend with a thigh problem.

Key stat

QPR have lost each of their last four matches with Everton in all competitions by an aggregate score of 2-11, with their last clash coming in March 2015 in the Premier League.

Sheffield United will check on Sander Berge ahead of their Carabao Cup tie against Southampton.

The midfielder was withdrawn from the league game against Hull on Saturday as a precautionary measure, after feeling a pain in his hamstring during the warm-up.

The third-round game could be another chance for Michael Verrips, Kyron Gordon, Kacper Lopata, Zak Brunt, Iliman Ndiaye and Oliver Burke to get some more game time under their belts.

Recent signing Adlene Guedioura might also be handed his full debut, while Lys Mousset is fit again and back in contention.

Southampton will be without defender Jack Stephens.

Saints are enduring an anxious wait to learn the full extent of the injury he sustained against Manchester City.

The 27-year-old was forced off just before half-time during Saturday's goalless draw with the Premier League champions after dropping to the floor and clutching his right leg.

Attacking duo Theo Walcott and Stuart Armstrong are also unlikely to make their comebacks on Tuesday night at Bramall Lane as both remain out with muscular injuries.

Key stat

The only previous League Cup tie between Sheffield United and Southampton came at the quarter-final stage in 2014-15, with the Blades winning 1-0 at Bramall Lane with a goal from Marc McNulty.

Xisco Munoz will rotate his Watford squad for the third-round Carabao Cup clash with Stoke.

On-loan Turkey international Ozan Tufan will make his debut, while Xisco may also throw in a couple of the club's under-23 players.

Others will be rested, including Juraj Kucka, while Kiko Femenia misses out after being forced off against Norwich at the weekend, although he should return to training later this week.

Peter Etebo is ineligible to face his parent club, while Joao Pedro is unlikely to be risked as he continues to build up his fitness. Daniel Bachmann could return in goal having been replaced by Ben Foster at the weekend.

Stoke manager Michael O'Neill is also likely to make changes.

The Potters boss rotated his whole team in the previous round, but Abdallah Sima could feature again while Tom Ince has been short of match action so far this season.

Tyrese Campbell, Joe Allen and Steven Fletcher will all miss the contest.

Campbell is set for another run-out for the under-23s as he continues to build up his fitness while Allen (toe) and Fletcher (ankle) are not quite ready.

Opta stats

Watford completed the Championship double over Stoke City last season, this after a five-game winless run against the Potters (D1 L4).

Striker Charlie Wyke will be looking to pick up where he left off at the weekend as Wigan take on Sunderland in the Carabao Cup.

The former Black Cat opened his account after scoring twice for the Latics in their 4-1 win against Accrington.

Wigan could also consider handing club debuts to deadline-day signings Joe Bennett, Jason Kerr and Curtis Tilt.

Bennett and Kerr have yet to feature in a matchday squad, while Tilt has been an unused substitute in the last two games.

Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan is available again for the Wigan clash.

Flanagan missed the Black Cats' weekend draw with Fleetwood, serving a one-game suspension after picking up his fifth booking of the season against Accrington.

Ross Stewart could be a doubt after picking up a knock against the Cod Army.

The striker has netted five goals for Sunderland so far in League One and scored the opener at Fleetwood before a stoppage-time challenge saw him end the game in discomfort.

Key stat

Wigan have beaten Sunderland on two of the last three occasions the sides have met, though have already suffered a 2-1 defeat to the Black Cats on the opening day of League One earlier this season.