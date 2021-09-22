Carabao Cup: Holders Man City to face West Ham in fourth round, Arsenal host Leeds United, Liverpool visit Preston

Manchester City will continue their pursuit of a fifth successive Carabao Cup triumph with a fourth-round tie at Premier League rivals West Ham.
The Hammers claimed a shock victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night to advance to the last 16, while City thrashed League One Wycombe 6-1 on Tuesday.
Elsewhere, Championship side Preston will host Liverpool, while Sunderland, the only League One side left in the competition, will travel to QPR.
There are four more all-Premier League ties, with Chelsea welcoming Southampton, Arsenal taking on Leeds, last season's runners-up Tottenham travelling to Burnley, and Leicester hosting Brighton.
Premier League newcomers Brentford will travel to Championship Stoke, with the ties scheduled to take place on the week commencing October 25.
Carabao Cup fourth-round draw
Chelsea vs Southampton
Arsenal vs Leeds
Stoke vs Brentford
West Ham vs Manchester City
Leicester vs Brighton
Burnley vs Tottenham
QPR vs Sunderland
Preston vs Liverpool