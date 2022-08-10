Carabao Cup first-round: Barnsley strike late against Sunderland while Sheffield Wednesday knock out Sunderland

Josh Benson struck in the third minute of stoppage time as League One Barnsley claimed a 1-0 win at the Riverside to dump Championship Middlesbrough out of the Carabao Cup.

The game looked to be heading to penalties, but Benson slotted home after his initial effort was parried by 'Boro goalkeeper Liam Roberts and ensured Barnsley were able to celebrate a cup shock.

Image: Josh Benson celebrates his late winner for Barnsley at Middlesbrough

Blackburn 4-0 Hartlepool

Dilan Markanday scored his first senior goal as Blackburn thumped Hartlepool 4-0 in the Carabao Cup.

Despite a starting XI with an average age of 21, the Championship leaders were far too good for their League Two opponents and never looked back after Scott Wharton headed Rovers into a 32nd-minute lead.

Bradley Dack and Tyrhys Dolan made sure of the win with goals just after the restart and Markanday rounded off the scoring as Rovers confirmed their passage to the next round.

Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 Sunderland

Dennis Adeniran and Sylla Sow scored as Sheffield Wednesday ended Sunderland's 18-game unbeaten run with a 2-0 triumph at Hillsborough.

The result represented a small measure of revenge for Darren Moore's men following last season's play-off semi-final defeat against the Black Cats.

Adeniran, the ex-Fulham and Everton midfielder, was encouraged to shoot by home fans after the ball fell to him 30 yards from goal following Liam Palmer's cleared cross and he obliged with an absolute screamer that rocketed into the helpless Alex Bass' top right-hand corner.

Sow - a replacement for the injured Lee Gregory on the stroke of half-time - then made it 2-0 in the 56th minute when he swept into Bass' bottom corner from eight yards after being picked out excellently from the right by Adeniran, who had intercepted the away 'keeper's risky pass out to Aji Alese.

Coventry 1-4 Bristol City

Tommy Conway's first career double ensured Bristol City's route into the second round of the Carabao Cup with a 4-1 win against Coventry at the Pirelli Stadium.

The forward was starting for the Robins for the first time since May 2021 and netted twice inside half an hour after Kai Naismith opened the scoring.

Andreas Weimann wrapped things up deep into stoppage time after Jamie Allen got one back for the hosts after 62 minutes.

Plymouth 0-2 Peterborough

League One pacesetters Peterborough progressed in the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 win at divisional rivals Plymouth.

United took the lead after 28 minutes as Ricky-Jade Jones slotted home past Michael Cooper after being put in on the Argyle goal by Joel Randall's defence-splitting pass.

Posh ensured their second-round spot when Joe Taylor scored a stoppage-time second into an empty net after Argyle 'keeper Cooper had gone up for a corner.

Port Vale 1-2 Rotherham

Rotherham survived a late Port Vale fightback to secure a 2-1 Carabao Cup win thanks to first-half goals from Oliver Rathbone and Chiedozie Ogbene.

Substitute Mal Benning gave Darrell Clarke's League One underdogs hope with an 81st-minute strike.

But Rotherham, without a win at Vale Park since 2013, held on for victory.

Bradford 1-2 Hull

Mark Hughes was celebrating a Carabao Cup scalp as Bradford knocked out Championship visitors Hull 2-1 at Valley Parade.

Andy Cook scored twice for the League Two side, who came from behind to record their first home win in the competition for eight years.

Randell Williams set up Ozan Tufan for a fierce drive that Harry Lewis tipped onto the bar - but the ball rebounded off the Bradford keeper and into the net for an unfortunate own goal.

But the home team turned the game on its head with two goals from Cook in a five-minute spell before half-time.

Luton 2-3 Newport

James Waite scored the late winner as League Two Newport upset Championship side Luton in the Carabao Cup first round, winning 3-2 at Kenilworth Road.

Luton Town went ahead on 30 minutes courtesy of a stunning 35-yard drive into the top corner by Carlos Mendes Gomes, but were pegged back six minutes later as Lewis Collins equalised.

Newport responded quickly again when Tom Lockyer made it 2-1 to the hosts, as Chanka Zimba levelled the tie up for a second time just time minutes later.

The Exiles booked their place in the next round on 75 minutes when Zimba's shot was fumbled by Matt Macey and Waite turned home the loose ball.

Charlton 1-1 QPR (5-3 on penalties)

Joe Wollacott made the crucial save in a penalty shootout to send Charlton through 5-3 against QPR following a 1-1 draw.

Substitute Tyler Roberts marked his QPR debut in fine style as the striker on loan from Leeds rifled home a superb strike from the edge of the area with 10 minutes left.

There was late drama, however, as Aaron Henry drilled home just before stoppage time to send the tie to penalties.

Reading 1-2 Stevenage

Danny Rose struck a late winner as an inexperienced Reading side slid out of the Carabao Cup first round after a 2-1 home defeat by Stevenage.

The League Two outfit dominated a scrappy first half, going ahead early on when 19-year-old loanee Saxon Earley scored from inside the home area.

Reading levelled in the 63rd minute through Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan's first goal for the club but Danny Rose pounced one minute from time to send the Hertfordshire side through.

Cardiff 0-3 Portsmouth

Three second-half goals enabled Portsmouth to avenge their defeat to Cardiff at the same stage five years ago as they progressed to the Carabao Cup second round with a 3-0 win at Cardiff City Stadium.

After a goalless first half, Joe Pigott, Ronan Curtis from the penalty spot and substitute Colby Bishop scored to send the League One side through.

To add insult to injury, Cardiff debutant Daley-Campbell was sent off in the last minute for a challenge on Joe Rafferty.

Morecambe 0-0 Stoke (5-3 on penalties)

Morecambe produced one of the shocks of the Carabao Cup first round as they beat Championship side Stoke 5-3 on penalties after the game at the Mazuma Stadium finished 0-0 after 90 minutes.

The victory was all the more memorable for the League One side as they were forced to play the final 28 minutes of the game with 10 men after midfielder Jensen Weir was harshly sent off for two yellow cards in quick succession.

Shane McLoughlin sealed the shoot-out win with Dylan Connolly, Jonathan Obika, Caleb Watts and Donald Love all scoring from the spot.

Morgan Fox was the Stoke player who failed to hit the target and despite Will Smallbone, Sam Clucas and Jordan Thompson beating Connor Ripley from the spot, the home side took the tie.

Blackpool 0-0 Barrow (3-4 on penalties)

Sky Bet League Two side Barrow produced a heroic performance to knock Championship club Blackpool out of the Carabao Cup, winning 4-3 on penalties after a goalless draw.

Paul Farman denied Callum Connolly from the spot, before Lewis Fiorini blazed over the decisive penalty to give the Cumbrians their first win over the Lancashire side.

Farman had earlier denied Shayne Lavery to seemingly end the shoot-out, but was adjudged to have moved off his line, while Chris Maxwell's save from Harrison Neal proved to be in vain.

Norwich 2-2 Birmingham (4-2 on penalties)

Norwich beat Birmingham 4-2 on penalties to make progress in the Carabao Cup after throwing away a two-goal lead in the second half to draw 2-2 after 90 minutes at Carrow Road.

Josh Sargent converted the decisive spot-kick after Sam Cosgrove and Jonathan Leko had their efforts saved by Angus Gunn in an entertaining all-Championship encounter.

A cagey first half of few clear-cut chances came to life in spectacular fashion with two stoppage-time goals from Daniel Sinani and Jacob Sorensen for the hosts.

Leko halved the deficit for Birmingham before Jordan Graham's corner went in off young defender Jonathan Tomkinson, making his Canaries debut.

Oxford 2-2 Swansea (5-3 on penalties)

League One Oxford shocked Championship outfit Swansea 5-3 on penalties after storming back from two goals down at half-time to force a 2-2 draw.

Jay Fulton fired the Swans ahead in the eighth minute, curling a 20-yard free-kick around the wall before Liam Cullen doubled the lead on 25 minutes.

Oxford pulled one back with 18 minutes to go when Alex Gorrin charged down goalkeeper Steven Benda's over-casual clearance, the ball ricocheting into the goal, with Cameron Brannagan's free-kick completing the turnaround.

In the shoot-out, McGinty saved from Matty Sorinola and Brannagan smashed home United's winning penalty.

Huddersfield 1-4 Preston

Preston advanced to the second round of the Carabao Cup with a comfortable 4-1 victory over Huddersfield.

Tottenham loanee Troy put Preston in front, before two Ali McCann finishes - both assisted by Manchester United loanee Alvaro Fernandez - made it 3-1.

Brad Potts added a fourth, courtesy of a Will Boyle deflection, to pile the misery on Huddersfield. Jordan Rhodes slotted a consolation beyond Freddie Woodman midway through the second half but there was no way back for Town.

Fleetwood 1-0 Wigan

Ged Garner led Scott Brown's Fleetwood into the next round of the Carabao Cup with a first-half header in front of the large Wigan travelling support.