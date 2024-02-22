Carabao Cup final 2024: How to watch with Sky Sports; kick-off time, free match highlights, in-game clips

Liverpool take on Chelsea in the Carabao Cup on Sunday - live on Sky Sports - and it kicks off at the earlier time of 3pm.

You can tune in for build-up to the game at Wembley from 2pm on Sky Sports Main Event, with presenter Mark Chapman joined by Daniel Sturridge, Karen Carney and Jamie Redknapp.

The commentary team is made up of Peter Drury, Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Mike Dean.

Who is officiating the final? Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Assistant Referee: Mark Scholes

Assistant Referee: James Mainwaring

Fourth Official: Tim Robinson

Reserve Assistant Referee: Wade Smith

VAR: John Brooks

Assistant VAR: Marc Perry

Alternatively, if you are on the move, you can follow the game with our live match blog on SkySports.com or the Sky Sports app from 1.30pm.

You can watch highlights of the Carabao Cup final with Sky Sports for free and without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

They will be published on Sky Sports' digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the match has concluded.

Clips of the best moments will be posted in our blog during the game and can be watched for free. You just need to make a free Sky ID.

To create a free Sky ID:

1) Go to the Sky ID page.

2) If you are a Sky customer, follow the instructions.

3) If you are not a Sky customer, add your details and select 'I do not have a Sky viewing card number' on the next page to create a free Sky ID.

4) Ensure you are logged in on that Sky ID to watch free in-game clips of the Carabao Cup final.