More from Football

Real Madrid's problems continue with 2-2 draw against Club Brugge

Last Updated: 01/10/19 8:40pm

Real Madrid narrowly avoided a fresh crisis as they fought back for a 2-2 draw at the Bernabeu against Club Brugge.

Dennis Bonaventure's first-half double had given the Belgians a shock 2-0 lead.

But after Sergio Ramos's 55th-minute goal was controversially allowed to stand despite a VAR check for offside, Casemiro equalised with five minutes remaining shortly after Brugge skipper Ruud Vormer was dismissed.

But the second-half fightback is unlikely to quell the pressure mounting on Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane.

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was substituted at half-time while summer signing Eden Hazard completed the full 90 minutes but struggled to make an impact.

Madrid lost their opening Champions League group stage tie 3-0 at Paris Saint-Germain and face an uphill battle to progress from a group that also includes Galatasaray.

More to follow...

