LISTEN: The Debate podcast - John O'Shea and Joleon Lescott

Listen to Wednesday's edition of The Debate, as John O'Shea and Joleon Lescott join Geoff Shreeves to discuss the big topics.

LISTEN: The Debate podcast

The trio discuss Manchester United's stunning Champions League last-16 win over PSG, whether their last-minute penalty via VAR was fair, and whether the club should hand Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the job now.

Listen to The Debate podcast and subscribe to listen to every episode via your favourite podcast app