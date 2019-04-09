Charlie Nicholas vs Jeff Stelling: Super 6 predictions with £250k up for grabs

Charlie Nicholas offers his Super 6 selections for the midweek action, with £250,000 up for grabs for six correct scorelines.

Jeff Stelling has paid out more than £2.25m since the Super 6 rounds started this season - but he's given away his £250k just once in the last 41 game weeks.

Can you land the jackpot prize? Just predict the correct scorelines from the two Champions League matches and four Sky Bet Championship fixtures to win.

Charlie is back with his predictions and certainly had the better of Jeff in round 54, before losing out to Jeff in what was a low-scoring round 55, with Jeff recording only four points to Charlie's two for just one correct result.

Like Charlie, you can go head-to-head with Jeff again in the 'Challenge Jeff' Super 6 feature. Two people will win £500 in cash if they can record a higher score than Jeff. If you can outnumber the Soccer Saturday host, then you will be entered into the random prize draw.

Tottenham v Manchester City

What Charlie has to say

Man City are getting the job done. Tottenham have got the glamour of the new stadium and this should be a spectacular night. They are an attack-minded side. Do they have to win the football match? Probably not. Man City have been resting and teasing teams at the moment, and there is an efficiency about them. They are going to squeeze Tottenham a bit. Tottenham could get caught up in the drama of the new stadium, but nothing changes for Man City.

Tottenham and Man City face off in the Champions League

It is how Tottenham use the aggressive nature of their pressing. They may try to force it so I think Manchester City will pick them off. Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero will play, so do Tottenham go for a back three or back four? I think they will go to a back three. The form of Kevin de Bruyne gives City an edge at the moment.

Charlie's prediction: 1-2

How does it compare with the three most popular predictions?

Tottenham 1-2 Man City (15/2 with Sky Bet) - 34.2 per cent of Super 6 players.

Tottenham 1-1 Man City (6/1 with Sky Bet) - 17.9 per cent of Super 6 players.

Tottenham 2-1 Man City (12/1 with Sky Bet) - 11.6 per cent of Super 6 players.

What does the head-to-head record imply?

Tottenham 0-1 Man City

Tottenham 1-3 Man City

Man City 4-1 Tottenham

Jeff's prediction: 1-1

Liverpool v Porto

What Charlie has to say

Liverpool are doing the business collectively. Everyone is saying that this is a cracking draw for them. At Anfield, they are creating a big noise at the moment and Liverpool are getting results. I think this is another one of those nights and the Anfield crowd will spur them on.

Mo Salah got a much-needed goal on Friday, but he hasn't been playing that well. Any player in any position can be out of form and he started to rush things. He never went away Salah, he just hadn't been scoring. It won't be as easy as some people will think. I think a 2-0 result is a comfortable first-leg scoreline and will put them through in the end. Roberto Firmino is returning to form too.

Charlie Nicholas has been impressed with Roberto Firmino's form

Charlie's prediction: 2-0

How does it compare with the three most popular predictions?

Liverpool 2-0 Porto (11/2 with Sky Bet) - 40.9 per cent of Super 6 players.

Liverpool 3-0 Porto (7/1 with Sky Bet) - 16.6 per cent of Super 6 players.

Liverpool 2-1 Porto (8/1 with Sky Bet) - 16 per cent of Super 6 players.

What does the head-to-head record imply?

Liverpool 0-0 Porto

Porto 0-5 Liverpool

Liverpool 4-1 Porto

Jeff's prediction: 2-1

Bristol City v West Brom

What Charlie has to say

Both of these sides are in need of a response following their respective slip-ups at the weekend. Bristol City still have to pick up results if they are to maintain their play-off push, as there are a number of teams floating in and around there. Again though, Dwight Gayle and Jay Rodriguez will be a handful and I think this will prove to be a very valuable win for West Brom.

Bristol City must return to winning ways for their play-off charge

Charlie's prediction: 1-2

How does it compare with the three most popular predictions?

Bristol City 1-1 West Brom (5/1 with Sky Bet) - 25.5 per cent of Super 6 players.

Bristol City 2-1 West Brom (17/2 with Sky Bet) - 22.3 per cent of Super 6 players.

Bristol City 1-2 West Brom (10/1 with Sky Bet) - 14.6 per cent of Super 6 players.

What does the head-to-head record imply?

West Brom 4-2 Bristol City

Bristol City 0-1 West Brom

West Brom 2-2 Bristol City

Jeff's prediction: 2-1

Preston v Leeds

What Charlie has to say

Leeds had such a disappointment last weekend at Birmingham. They had their chances to level it and get something from the game, but that is sometimes how it goes. Preston need to bounce back following their loss to Sheffield United and must do it quickly if they are to really push on for sixth spot, but I cannot separate the two.

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds side fell a point behind Sheffield United after the weekend

Charlie's prediction: 2-2

How does it compare with the three most popular predictions?

Preston 1-2 Leeds (8/1 with Sky Bet) - 29.7 per cent of Super 6 players.

Preston 0-2 Leeds (17/2 with Sky Bet) - 21.8 per cent of Super 6 players.

Preston 1-1 Leeds (5/1 with Sky Bet) - 14 per cent of Super 6 players.

What does the head-to-head record imply?

Leeds 3-0 Preston

Leeds 0-2 Preston

Preston 3-1 Leeds

Jeff's prediction: 0-1

Sheffield Wednesday v Nottingham Forest

What Charlie has to say

Sheffield Wednesday were very unlucky against Aston Villa. They missed a penalty when it was 1-1 and that could have changed their season and perhaps allowed them to cement their play-off hopes. That was not the case and they have a lot of work to do now.

Aston Villa scored two goals late on to beat Sheffield Wednesday

Nottingham Forest are falling apart at the moment and need to resolve their form, and I expect it to worsen in this fixture.

Charlie's prediction: 2-1

How does it compare with the three most popular predictions?

Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Nottingham Forest (17/2 with Sky Bet) - 26.2 per cent of Super 6 players.

Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Nottingham Forest (5/1 with Sky Bet) - 20.8 per cent of Super 6 players.

Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 Nottingham Forest (17/2 with Sky Bet) - 16.1 per cent of Super 6 players.

What does the head-to-head record imply?

Nottingham Forest 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Nottingham Forest 0-3 Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 Nottingham Forest

Jeff's prediction: 1-0

Blackburn v Derby

What Charlie has to say

There are goals in this one. Neither team have been solid in defence as of late. It could be argued that Derby need the win more so than Blackburn but this will be a stern test. I think both teams will score but it could go either way for me.

It could be a goal fest at Ewood Park, thinks Charlie

Charlie's prediction: 2-2

How does it compare with the three most popular predictions?

Blackburn 1-2 Derby (9/1 with Sky Bet) - 30.3 per cent of Super 6 players.

Blackburn 0-2 Derby (12/1 with Sky Bet) - 19.6 per cent of Super 6 players.

Blackburn 0-1 Derby (8/1 with Sky Bet) - 11.5 per cent of Super 6 players.

What does the head-to-head record imply?

Derby 0-0 Blackburn

Blackburn 1-0 Derby

Derby 1-2 Blackburn

Jeff's prediction: 1-2