Fake Champions League products confiscated and six arrested by Madrid police

The Champions League final is being staged at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium

Six people have been arrested and more than 2,000 fake Champions League products have been confiscated by Madrid Police.

The arrests carried out were made as a result of a joint intervention with Liverpool and Tottenham according to Madrid Police.

Seis personas detenidas y más de 2000 productos intervenidos, todos ellos falsificados y relacionados con la final de la champions, es el resultado de una intervención conjunta realizada con @policia.@LFC @SpursOfficial#UCLfinal #UCL pic.twitter.com/XtfwKNOSKG — Policía Municipal de Madrid (@policiademadrid) May 31, 2019

On Thursday, Spanish National Police said that three men had been arrested for selling fake match tickets for the Champions League final in the vicinity of the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

In that instance 21 fake tickets and £2,809 was seized with the police warning fans to only buy tickets from authorised sales outlets.

Both clubs have been given just under 17,000 tickets each for fans but many more have made the journey to Madrid with Friday set to be the busiest day ever for UK airspace with 9,000 flights taking off.