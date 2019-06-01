Tottenham vs Liverpool team news: Harry Kane and Roberto Firmino start Champions League final

Roberto Firmino starts for Liverpool in Madrid

Harry Kane starts for Tottenham alongside Harry Winks in the Champions League final, while Roberto Firmino starts for Liverpool.

Kane starts after two months on the sidelines with ligament damage, while Winks has also been declared fit, meaning there is no place in the starting XI for semi-final hero Lucas Moura, the scorer of a hat-trick in the infamous comeback at Ajax.

Kane deemed himself fit to start the final in the week - but Tottenham's talisman has not played a competitive fixture since facing Manchester City in the Champions League semi-final first leg on April 9 - and played no part in Spurs' memorable Champions League semi-final games against Ajax.

Meanwhile for Liverpool, Firmino starts having missed the final three games of the season due to injury, while Jurgen Klopp opts for semi-final hero Gini Wijnaldum in midfield alongside Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, with James Milner on the bench. Trent Alexander-Arnold starts at right-back, and Divock Origi is on the bench.

Incredibly, it is the first time Klopp has picked this starting XI in his time at Liverpool.

Tottenham: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Son, Alli, Eriksen, Kane

Subs: Gazzaniga, Vorm, Sanchez, Foyth, Davies, Aurier, Dier, Walker-Peters, Wanyama, Lucas Moura, Lamela, Llorente

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Mignolet, Lovren, Milner, Gomez, Sturridge, Moreno, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Brewster, Origi, Kelleher