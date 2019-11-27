Liverpool vs Napoli: Flag poles confiscated after reports of Napoli fans carrying golf clubs

Police guide Napoli fans to Anfield ahead of Wednesday's Champions League fixture

Merseyside Police have confiscated a number of flag poles after reports Napoli fans were walking around Liverpool brandishing golf clubs.

Supporters of the Serie A club were urged to behave by their club ahead of the Champions League trip to Anfield, where both sides were seeking to secure a place in the knockout stages.

Liverpool supporters were attacked in Naples before the first fixture between the clubs, with two men injured in the run-up to Napoli's 2-0 victory.

Social media was rife with reports of visiting supporters carrying golf clubs on the streets of central Liverpool on Wednesday afternoon.

But a statement from Merseyside Police read: "There is a large police presence in the city centre and at the ground for tonight's Champions League game.

"If anybody sees any weapons, or violence, please speak to the officers who are on duty. Our aim is to ensure that everyone is able to enjoy a good game of football in safety.

"Merseyside Police is aware of social media posts saying Napoli fans are armed with golf clubs in the city centre.

"Officers have responded and confiscated a number of flags attached to flag poles. No golf clubs have been found."

Merseyside Police also placed a Section 60 stop and search order for the Anfield and Everton areas after other police forces raised concerns about previous behaviour of Napoli fans.