How will Champions League and Europa League draws work?

The Champions League and Europa League draws will be held at UEFA HQ in Nyon, Switzerland

The Champions League and Europa League are scheduled to conclude as 'mini' tournaments in August, so instead of UEFA preparing Wembley for the Euro 2020 final, on Friday it will be conducting draws for European club football's two major competitions.

When is the draw?

The draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the Champions League takes place on Friday July 10 at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland with proceedings set to start at 11am, UK time.

The Europa League quarter-final draw will take place at 12pm.

How will it all work?

The Champions League will play out as an eight-team knockout tournament taking place in Lisbon between August 12-23.

They'll draw for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and to determine who will be the 'home' side although this is purely administrative, as not only are the games all in Lisbon, they'll also be one-legged ties.

It's the same draw format for the Europa League except that competition's mini tournament takes place in Germany between August 10-21.

UEFA will hold both draws in Nyon on Friday

There's a slight difference as the matches are not based in one city like the Champions League. Duisburg, Gelsenkirchen, Dusseldorf and Cologne will all stage games, with Cologne hosting the final on August 21.

How do the British clubs stand?

Before the draws for the quarter-finals and finals can be made, a number of outstanding last-16 ties have to be completed as the lockdown prevented several second leg matches from taking place in both UEFA competitions.

Who will lift the Champions League trophy in Lisbon on August 23?

Chelsea and Manchester City still have second leg matches to play, although Chelsea will need to pull off a remarkable comeback as they trail Bayern Munich 3-0, but Manchester City hold a 2-1 advantage over Real Madrid after the first leg in the Bernabeu.

UEFA confirmed on Thursday that the second legs of both competitions will be played at the home grounds, not at neutral venues as had been suggested. The games will take place on August 7 and 8.

In the Europa League, Wolves are in a good position to progress through to the quarter-finals as they are level at 1-1 with Olympiakos after the first leg which was played in Greece.

Manchester United, barring a miracle from Austrian club LASK, will progress as they have a 5-0 lead from the first leg.

Rangers' task looks much tougher as they trail Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 with the second leg to come in Germany.

Champions League: key dates

Champions League last-16 second legs: August 7-8

Champions League quarter-finals: August 12-15 (Lisbon)

(Lisbon) Champions League semi-finals: August 18-19 (Lisbon)

(Lisbon) Champions League final: August 23 (Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Lisbon)

Europa League: key dates

Europa League last-16: August 5/6 (kick-off 5.55pm, 8pm BST)

(kick-off 5.55pm, 8pm BST) Europa League quarter-finals: August 10/11 (8pm BST)

(8pm BST) Europa League semi-finals: August 16/17 (8pm BST)

(8pm BST) Europa League final: August 21 (8pm BST)

Rule amendments

Teams will be able to register a maximum of three new 'List A' players, but each squad is still limited to 25 List A players.

COVID-19 means the quarter-finals and semi-finals will be played over one leg

Those players must have been previously registered and eligible to play for the club at domestic level since February 3.

The substitutes rule will mirror what we've been seeing the Premier League since June 17, with sides able to make five changes per game and one more in extra-time.

Women's Champions League

It's also worth a reminder of the format for the Women's Champions League which was also postponed due to Covid-19.

Lyon are the current Women's Champions League holders

From the quarter-finals onwards it will also be an eight-team tournament which takes place in Bilbao and San Sebastian from August 21-30.

The draw for that has already been made with Glasgow City playing Wolfsburg and Arsenal facing Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals.

Should Glasgow City progress they would play either Atletico Madrid or Barcelona in the semis while Arsenal would face either Lyon or Bayern Munich.

