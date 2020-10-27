Bayern Munich battle to victory, Inter held - Champions League round-up

Joshua Kimmich volleyed a 79th-minute winner as Bayern Munich battled past Lokomotiv Moscow 2-1 in their Champions League Group A match to extend their winning run in the competition to 13 consecutive games.

Leon Goretzka headed Bayern in front in the 13th minute but they squandered a string of chances to double their lead and also hit the post before Anton Miranchuk punished their wastefulness following a quick break from Ze Luis.

Bayern, winners of five trophies in 2020, are top of their group on six points, after thrashing Atletico Madrid 4-0 last week in their opener.

The Russians, who have one point, had the first good chance through Fyodor Smolov's third-minute header but Bayern's Goretzka did better, heading in a perfect Benjamin Pavard cross.

Kingsley Coman then struck the foot of the post 10 minutes later after an identical assist from Pavard with the Russians clearly struggling with Bayern's pace down the wings.

Kimmich should have done better when he fired at a defender from two metres out early in the second half but the midfielder then made amends 11 minutes from the end.

With Lokomotiv pressing for a second goal, he picked up the ball on the edge of the box and with his back to the goal, flicked it up, pivoted and volleyed in the winner.

Wasteful Inter held by Shakhtar

Image: Inter forward Romelu Lukaku chases down Shakhtar's Davit Khocholava

Inter Milan missed a string of chances against Shakhtar Donetsk as the two sides played out a 0-0 draw in their Champions League Group B match.

Inter drubbed Shakhtar 5-0 in last season's Europa League semi-final in August but the Ukrainian champions proved to be a tougher proposition this time as their goalkeeper Anatolii Trubin shone at the Olympic stadium in Kiev.

The Italians twice hit the crossbar in the opening half, with Romelu Lukaku seeing his thundering free-kick tipped on to the woodwork by Trubin, who got the nod from manager Luis Castro ahead of stalwart Andriy Pyatov.

The visitors then missed a gilt-edged chance in the 54th minute as Trubin parried a Marcelo Brozovic shot and Lautaro Martinez scuffed the rebound wide with the goal at his mercy.

Inter launched further waves of attacks in the final 15 minutes but Shakhtar held firm as their back four made several desperate clearances to keep a clean sheet.