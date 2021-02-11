UEFA charges Romanian officials accused of racism during Paris Saint-Germain v Istanbul Basaksehir

Fourth official Sebastian Coltescu and assistant referee Octavian Sovre have effectively been charged with a potential breach of "ethical conduct and sportsmanship" but no mention yet of breaching racism statute

Istanbul Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo says he was the subject of racist abuse by two match officials

UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against two Romanian officials at the centre of racism allegations in a Champions League match last December.

Istanbul Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo alleged racist language was used towards him during the group-stage game against Paris Saint-Germain on December 8, which was subsequently abandoned.

Fourth official Sebastian Coltescu and assistant referee Octavian Sovre have effectively been charged with a potential breach of Article 11 of UEFA's disciplinary regulations, the governing body has confirmed.

Article 11 states that member associations, clubs and players must "comply with the principles of ethical conduct, loyalty, integrity and sportsmanship".

However, there is no mention yet as to whether the officials have breached Article 14, which states that "any person ... who insults the human dignity of a person ... on whatever grounds, including skin colour, race, religion, ethnic origin, gender or sexual orientation" faces a potential 10-match ban.

The case is now in the hand of UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body following a report from the Inspector appointed by the governing body in December "to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding the incident and the events that led" to the game at the Parc des Princes being abandoned.

The body will then decide whether or not the officials are guilty of breaking Article 11 and they could still decide that further regulations were broken, including Article 14 regarding racism.

Among the examples of acts that would breach the principles of Article 11 is conduct which is "insulting or otherwise violates the basic rules of decent conduct", which "brings the sport of football and UEFA in particular into disrepute" and which "culpably causes a match to be interrupted or abandoned".

A statement on Thursday said: "Following an investigation conducted by a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector regarding the events that led to the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir FK on December 2020 being abandoned, proceedings have been opened against Mr. Sebatian Constantin Coltescu and Mr. Octavian Sovre for a potential violation of Article 11 of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations.

"Further information about this case will be made available once the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has taken a decision in due course."

The match resumed the following evening, with a different set of officials taking charge and Basaksehir, who were already eliminated from the competition, went on to lose the match 5-1.

