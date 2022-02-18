Champions League: Holders Chelsea host Lille in last-16 first leg | Manchester United travel to Atletico Madrid

The Champions League knockout stages continue as holders Chelsea host Lille and Manchester United travel to Atletico Madrid.

Chelsea and United will be hoping to follow Premier League sides Manchester City and Liverpool in securing first-leg leads in the last 16, after Pep Guardiola's men thrashed Sporting Lisbon 5-0 and Jurgen Klopp's side beat Inter Milan 2-0.

Image: Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson thinks holders Chelsea will have a say in this season's competition

Defending champions Chelsea, who beat City in last season's final, take on Lille in the first leg at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday after finishing second in Group H behind Juventus. The Ligue 1 side won Group G, but Thomas Tuchel's team will be heavy favourites to progress to the quarter-finals.

The two sides have met before in the Champions League. Chelsea picked up two 2-1 victories in the group stage in the 2019-20 campaign.

Man Utd face Atletico test

Three-time winners Manchester United travel to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday to face Atletico Madrid. United won Group F ahead of Villarreal, while Atletico finished second behind Liverpool in Group B.

Both sides have been struggling in their domestic leagues this season and, having been knocked out of both the EFL Cup and FA Cup, the Champions League is realistically United's only chance of picking up silverware this season.

Perhaps surprisingly, United have never met Atletico in the Champions League. The only meeting between the two sides came in the old European Cup Winners' Cup in 1991, with Atletico winning the second-round tie 4-1 on aggregate.

Image: Manchester United won Group F ahead of Villarreal to set up a last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid

Elsewhere, Villarreal host Juventus on Tuesday and Ajax travel to Benfica on Wednesday.

In the round's other matches, Kylian Mbappe - who has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid - scored a 94th-minute winner against Carlo Ancelotti's side as Paris Saint-Germain take a slender advantage into the second leg.

Red Bull Salzburg, the first Austrian side in Champions League history to reach the knockout rounds, drew 1-1 with Bayern Munich.

Are Liverpool and Man City CL favourites?

Sky Sports' Paul Merson:

"No, I feel Chelsea will be there. With Chelsea, they don't let in a lot of goals. We've seen with Man City in the league, they've dominated Chelsea in the same way Chelsea have dominated Tottenham, but if you look at the scores, it's been 1-0, 1-0.

"Romelu Lukaku had a good chance to score at the Etihad and so I think Chelsea have got every chance. Defensively they're very strong.

"It's a big ask for Liverpool now to win the Premier League so they've got a better chance of winning the Champions League now."

Image: Liverpool became the first English side to win all six Champions League group stage games

Do City need to win it this year?

"100 per cent they do. It's alright winning the Premier League as they've got £80m players in every position and while Pep's not won the Champions League in 10 years, City never have.

"The longer it goes on, the harder it becomes if I'm being honest. Teams are becoming stronger. They're not becoming weaker. When Man City are buying players, they're not even making a massive difference.

"They signed Jack Grealish, but he's not done anything yet and they're still going to win the league. I think Jack will be alright but the longer City go without winning the Champions League, the harder it will be.

"City have got to win it. Sometimes, their problem is that the Premier League is too easy for them. It's alright whipping up Norwich every week, and that's their bread and butter. But it's a major problem.

"We see it over the years with Manchester United back in the day. The league was too easy for them, and then they would play gung-ho football against Real Madrid and get punished.

"Sometimes, City have to be a little bit more tactically aware. Teams like Bayern Munich have got players who can really hurt you."

The state of play

As the 2021/22 Champions League returns for the round of 16, we bring you the state of play, upcoming fixtures and the schedule for the remainder of the tournament.

The group stage of the competition came to a conclusion in early December, with Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona the big-hitters who exited prior to the round of 16, dropping into the Europa League as a result.

For Dortmund, it represented just the second time in a decade they had failed to progress from the group stage, with five-time winners Barca a mainstay of the latter stages in 19 of the last 20 campaigns.

From a British perspective, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City sealed their spot in the last 16 with a game to spare, meaning their 2-1 defeat to RB Leipzig in their final group game mattered little, although Champions League holders Chelsea had to settle for second spot in Group H after drawing 3-3 with Zenit in their last group fixture.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side - who had already grabbed top spot in Group B with two games to spare - became the first English side to win all six Champions League group-stage games, beating AC Milan 2-1 in their final match to give a reminder of their own threat in this competition.

Meanwhile, Manchester United pipped last season's Europa League winners Villarreal to Group F top spot, despite drawing two of their last three games, and will face now face Atletico Madrid.

Round of 16

First-leg fixtures

Tuesday February 15

Wednesday February 16

Tuesday February 22

Wednesday February 23

Second-leg fixtures

Tuesday March 8

Wednesday March 9

Tuesday March 15

Wednesday March 16

Quarter-finals

Draw scheduled to take place on Friday March 18.

First legs scheduled to be played on Tuesday April 5 and Wednesday April 6; Second legs on Tuesday April 12 and Wednesday April 13.

Semi-finals

Draw scheduled to take place on Friday March 18.

First legs scheduled to be played on Tuesday April 26 and Wednesday April 27; Second legs on Tuesday May 3 and Wednesday May 4.

Final

Scheduled to be played on Saturday May 28 at Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg.