Champions League: Liverpool begin their last 16 campaign with trip to Inter Milan

The Champions League knockout stages continue on Wednesday as Liverpool travel to Inter Milan, while Bayern Munich take on Red Bull Salzburg.

Liverpool will be hoping to follow Premier League side Manchester City to a big win, after Pep Guardiola's men beat Sporting Lisbon 5-0 in their first leg on Tuesday.

Kylian Mbappe - who has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid - also scored a 94th-minute winner against Carlo Ancelotti's side to see Paris Saint-Germain with a slender advantage in their heavyweight showdown.

Jurgen Klopp has hailed Inter Milan as the best team in Italy ahead of Liverpool's Champions League last-16 first leg away to Simone Inzaghi's side on Wednesday.

Ahead of the clash in the San Siro, Klopp said: "If we are dominant, Inter will defend pretty compact.

"It's Inter - it's a top-class team and manager. They were champions last year and with all respect to the other teams, I think they are probably the best team this year.

"They look rock solid, they have creativity on the pitch and are organised and well-drilled. Their individual quality is big and we have to show a top-class performance to even have a chance."

Merson says: Liverpool face stiff Inter test

Image: Liverpool became the first English side to win all six Champions League group stage games

Sky Sports' Paul Merson:

"Liverpool against Inter Milan is a hard game. Any time you go to Italy, it's a difficult game. Being away first, it's about still being in the tie as when they get back to Anfield they have a massive advantage.

"I don't see there being a problem for Man City against Sporting Lisbon. It's a nice draw and they'll win. I still think they're too open. We saw that against Burnley at the weekend.

"Burnley had good chances and Liverpool are a little bit too open for me at the moment. That's why they've got to be careful against Inter. They can't afford to lose 2-0 over there and Italy is a hard place to go.

"That said, you could still lose three of the next six games in the knockouts and still win the Champions League. Whereas they can't afford to lose two more Premier League games this season, if they're lucky.

"So it's easier to win the Champions League."

Are Liverpool and Man City CL favourites?

Image: Holders Chelsea will have a say, according to Merson

"No, I feel Chelsea will be there. With Chelsea, they don't let in a lot of goals. We've seen with Man City in the league, they've dominated Chelsea in the same way Chelsea have dominated Tottenham, but if you look at the scores, it's been 1-0, 1-0.

"Romelu Lukaku had a good chance to score at the Etihad and so I think Chelsea have got every chance. Defensively they're very strong.

"It's a big ask for Liverpool now to win the Premier League so they've got a better chance of winning the Champions League now."

Do City need to win it this year?

"100 per cent they do. It's alright winning the Premier League as they've got £80m players in every position and while Pep's not won the Champions League in 10 years, City never have.

"The longer it goes on, the harder it becomes if I'm being honest. Teams are becoming stronger. They're not becoming weaker. When Man City are buying players, they're not even making a massive difference.

"They signed Jack Grealish, but he's not done anything yet and they're still going to win the league. I think Jack will be alright but the longer City go without winning the Champions League, the harder it will be.

"City have got to win it. Sometimes, their problem is that the Premier League is too easy for them. It's alright whipping up Norwich every week, and that's their bread and butter. But it's a major problem.

"We see it over the years with Manchester United back in the day. The league was too easy for them, and then they would play gung-ho football against Real Madrid and get punished.

"Sometimes, City have to be a little bit more tactically aware. Teams like Bayern Munich have got players who can really hurt you."

Bayern travel to Red Bull Salzburg

Red Bull Salzburg are the first Austrian side in Champions League history to reach the knockout rounds, and take on Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

The two clubs met in last season's group stage and Salzburg were beaten on both occasions, conceding nine goals and scoring three.

But Bayern will not change their attacking approach despite their shock 4-2 league defeat by Bochum, Julian Nagelsmann has said, conceding all four goals in the first half to prompt media criticism of Nagelsmann's attacking tactics.

"My philosophy, my approach, I'm not going to change that," he said. "There's a certain structure in our squad, even though there are some players missing.

"The funny thing about football is that these discussions only come up when you're losing. In our win over RB Leipzig, we had one less defender than we did in the defeat to Bochum, but somehow everyone said we were too offensive against Bochum.

"In the end, it's all about the way you play, not the system. I'm not going to change my approach based on what the media writes about us."

Salzburg coach Matthias Jaissle said his side should draw confidence from the achievement, adding: "The team here has achieved historic things. The boys should go into the game tomorrow with this hard-earned self-confidence.

The state of play

As the 2021/22 Champions League returns for the round of 16, we bring you the state of play, upcoming fixtures and the schedule for the remainder of the tournament.

The group stage of the competition came to a conclusion in early December, with Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona the big-hitters who exited prior to the round of 16, dropping into the Europa League as a result.

Image: After beating AC Milan in December, Liverpool became the first English side to win all six Champions League group stage games

For Dortmund, it represented just the second time in a decade they had failed to progress from the group stage, with five-time winners Barca a mainstay of the latter stages in 19 of the last 20 campaigns.

From a British perspective, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City sealed their spot in the last 16 with a game to spare, meaning their 2-1 defeat to RB Leipzig in their final group game mattered little, although Champions League holders Chelsea had to settle for second spot in Group H after drawing 3-3 with Zenit in their last group fixture.

Image: Chelsea beat Manchester City to win the Champions League in 2020/21

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side - who had already grabbed top spot in Group B with two games to spare - became the first English side to win all six Champions League group-stage games, beating AC Milan 2-1 in their final match to give a reminder of their own threat in this competition.

Meanwhile, Manchester United pipped last season's Europa League winners Villarreal to Group F top spot, despite drawing two of their last three games, and will face now face Atletico Madrid.

Round of 16

First-leg fixtures

Tuesday February 15

Wednesday February 16

Tuesday February 22

Wednesday February 23

Second-leg fixtures

Tuesday March 8

Wednesday March 9

Tuesday March 15

Wednesday March 16

Quarter-finals

Draw scheduled to take place on Friday March 18.

First legs scheduled to be played on Tuesday April 5 and Wednesday April 6; Second legs on Tuesday April 12 and Wednesday April 13.

Semi-finals

Draw scheduled to take place on Friday March 18.

First legs scheduled to be played on Tuesday April 26 and Wednesday April 27; Second legs on Tuesday May 3 and Wednesday May 4.

Final

Scheduled to be played on Saturday May 28 at Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg.