 Skip to content

Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Man City, Celtic & Rangers: How the Champions League group stage finished

All four English sides qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League; Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham are seeded, but Liverpool are not after finishing as runners-up; Celtic and Rangers both exit the competition at the group stage

Wednesday 2 November 2022 23:45, UK

This season&#39;s final takes place in Istanbul

All four English teams qualified for the Champions League last 16 but both Scottish sides exited the competition at the group stage.

Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham are through to the last 16 as group winners to be seeded in Monday's draw, while Liverpool qualified as runners-up and will be unseeded.

But Celtic and Rangers are out of Europe altogether as they both finished bottom of their groups without a win.

Which teams qualified for the last 16?

Graphic
  • AC Milan
  • Bayern Munich*
  • Benfica*
  • Chelsea*
  • Club Brugge
  • Dortmund
  • Frankfurt
  • Inter Milan
  • Liverpool
  • Manchester City*
  • Napoli*
  • Paris Saint-Germain
  • Porto*
  • Real Madrid*
  • RB Leipzig
  • Tottenham*

*indicates sides who are guaranteed to be seeded in the last-16 draw

When is the last-16 draw?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

The Soccer Special panel discuss which sides the English clubs will want to avoid in the draw for the last 16 of the Champions League.

The draw will be held at 11am on Monday, November 7, at the House of European Football at UEFA headquarters in Switzerland. You can follow it live on skysports.com and in the Sky Sports app.

Trending

So how did things finish across all the groups?

Group A

Results

Table

Also See:

Fixtures

Group B

Results

Table

Fixtures

Group C

Results

Table

Fixtures

Group D

Results

Table

Fixtures

Group E

Results

Table

Fixtures

Group F

Results

Table

Fixtures

Group G

Results

Table

Fixtures

Group H

Results

Table

Fixtures

Win £250,000 on Tuesday with Super 6!

Win £250,000 on Tuesday with Super 6!

Correctly predict six scorelines to win £250,000 for free with Super 6 on Tuesday. Entries by 8pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema