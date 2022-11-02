Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Man City, Celtic & Rangers: How the Champions League group stage finished

All four English teams qualified for the Champions League last 16 but both Scottish sides exited the competition at the group stage.

Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham are through to the last 16 as group winners to be seeded in Monday's draw, while Liverpool qualified as runners-up and will be unseeded.

But Celtic and Rangers are out of Europe altogether as they both finished bottom of their groups without a win.

Which teams qualified for the last 16?

AC Milan

Bayern Munich*

Benfica*

Chelsea*

Club Brugge

Dortmund

Frankfurt

Inter Milan

Liverpool

Manchester City*

Napoli*

Paris Saint-Germain

Porto*

Real Madrid*

RB Leipzig

Tottenham*

*indicates sides who are guaranteed to be seeded in the last-16 draw

When is the last-16 draw?

The draw will be held at 11am on Monday, November 7, at the House of European Football at UEFA headquarters in Switzerland. You can follow it live on skysports.com and in the Sky Sports app.

So how did things finish across all the groups?

Group A

Group B

Group C

Group D

Group E

Group F

Group G

Group H

