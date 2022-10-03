 Skip to content

Women's Champions League draw: Arsenal to face reigning champions Lyon, Chelsea drawn with PSG in 2022/23 group stages

Gunners drawn in Group C and will face Juventus, Zurich and eight-time champions Lyon; Chelsea face PSG, Real Madrid and Vllaznia in Group A; First group stage fixtures to take place on October 19 and 20

Dan Long

Digital football journalist @DanLong__

Monday 3 October 2022 15:32, UK

Fran Kirby and Leah Williamson

Arsenal will face eight-time champions Lyon in the group stages of the 2022/23 Women's Champions League.

Jonas Eidevall's side will also take on Juventus and Zurich in Group C as they look to build on last season's performance, when they reached the quarter-finals of the competition.

Chelsea, meanwhile, were drawn against two-time runners-up PSG, Real Madrid and Albanian outfit Vllaznia, who have progressed past the qualifying rounds for the first time in their 12-year history.

Image: Lyon beat Barcelona to win their eight title last season

The Blues - runners-up in 2020/21 - qualified automatically having won the Women's Super League last season.

Meanwhile, the Gunners - who were crowned European champions in 2006/07 - came through a tough two-legged affair against Ajax, with Vivianne Miedema scoring the decisive second-leg goal in Amsterdam that secured a 3-2 victory on aggregate on September 28.

Vivianne Miedema scored the goal that secured Arsenal&#39;s place in the Champions League group stages
Image: Vivianne Miedema scored the goal that secured Arsenal's place in the Champions League group stages

The two London clubs are the only British sides remaining in the competition. Manchester City were knocked out in the first qualifying round after a 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid, while Rangers exited after a 5-3 aggregate defeat to Portuguese champions Benfica in the second round.

Beattie: We're in it to win it

Arsenal and Scotland defender Jen Beattie is ready for the challenge of Lyon
Image: Arsenal and Scotland defender Jen Beattie is ready for the challenge of Lyon

Arsenal defender Jen Beattie has told Sky Sports News they will rise to the challenge that awaits them.

"It's a tough group. I've lost count of the amount of Champions League medals Lyon have," she said.

"We'll be reunited with Joe Montemurro (former Arsenal Women manager) at Juventus as well and they've had a really successful past couple of years in the Champions League and got far as well.

"It's a tough group, you never want to see Lyon in that group but we're in it to win it. We can take on any team in that group, it's a huge challenge but it's one that we're ready for as well."

Women's Champions League 2022/23 Group stage draw in full

Group A: CHELSEA, PSG, Real Madrid, Vllaznia

Group B: Wolfsburg, Slavia Prague, St Polten, Roma

Group C: Lyon, ARSENAL, Juventus, Zurich

Group D: Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Rosengard, Benfica

Women's Champions League 2022/23 schedule

Group stage

  • Matchday 1: October 19/20
  • Matchday 2: October 26/27
  • Matchday 3: November 23/24
  • Matchday 4: December 7/8
  • Matchday 5: December 15/16
  • Matchday 6: December 21/22

Quarter-final & semi-final draw

  • January 20, 12pm UK time

Quarter-finals

  • First leg: March 21/22
  • Second leg: March 29/30

Semi-finals

  • First leg: April 22/23
  • Second leg: April 29/30

Final

  • Saturday June 3 or Sunday June 4 - PSV Stadion, Eindhoven
