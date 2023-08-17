Champions League group-stage draw: When is it and who could Man City, Arsenal, Man Utd, Newcastle and Celtic face?

Follow the Champions League group stage draw with our live blog on the Sky Sports website and app; The draw takes place at 5pm in Monaco on Thursday August 31; Man City, Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle, Celtic all feature
Wednesday 30 August 2023 23:01, UK
The Champions League group-stage draw will see Man City, Arsenal, Man Utd, Newcastle and Celtic discover their opponents for the opening round of the 2023/24 edition.
The 2023/24 Champions League group stage draw will take place at 5pm (BST) on Thursday August 31 in Monaco.
Twenty-six teams qualified automatically for the Champions League group stage via their 2022/23 league position, while six further teams will book their places via the play-offs.
England: Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle
Spain: Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Sevilla
Germany: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Union Berlin
Italy: Inter Milan, Lazio, AC Milan, Napoli
France: Paris Saint-Germain, Lens
Portugal: Porto, Benfica
Netherlands: Feyenoord
Austria: Red Bull Salzburg
Scotland: Celtic
Serbia: Red Star Belgrade
Ukraine: Shakhtar Donetsk
*Six teams will be added to the list from the play-off process
The 32 teams will be split into four seeding pots for Thursday's draw.
Pot 1 will consist of the holders Man City, Europa League winners Sevilla, and six domestic champions. Pots 2 to 4 will be determined by club coefficient rankings.
No team can play a side from their own league at this stage, although teams from England and Scotland could be drawn against each other. UEFA will confirm any other restrictions ahead of the draw ceremony.
Matchday 1: September 19/20
Matchday 2: October 3/4
Matchday 3: October 24/25
Matchday 4: November 7/8
Matchday 5: November 28/29
Matchday 6: December 12/13
The 2023/24 Champions League final will take place on June 1, 2024 at Wembley Stadium.
Round of 16: February 13/14/20/21 & March 5/6/12/13
Quarter-finals: April 9/10 & 16/17, 2024
Semi-finals: April 30/May 1 & 7/8, 2024
Final: June 1, 2024 (Wembley, England)