Champions League talking points: Harry Kane's search for silverware and Kylian Mbappe's probable final shot with Paris St-Germain

Kane must deliver or face trophy drought

Image: Harry Kane has scored 24 Bundesliga goals this season but could finish without a team trophy

Lazio vs Bayern Munich - 8pm, Wednesday February 14

Bayern Munich's trophy hopes took a big blow as they were beaten by Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday. Now five points adrift of Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, Bayern's run of 11 consecutive titles looks as if it may come to an end. Awful timing for Harry Kane.

The England captain left Tottenham in search of silverware but having already been knocked out of the cup by third-tier Saarbrucken, the prospect is growing of Kane winning nothing in his first season since Bayern broke the Bundesliga transfer record to sign him.

The chance to win the Champions League is still in their hands, however, and the expectation will be that they can find a way past Lazio despite their stuttering form. Kane was all-but anonymous in Leverkusen. Bayern will demand a response in Rome.

Image: Harry Kane only had 20 touches of the ball against Bayer Leverkusen

There are echoes of another former Tottenham favourite, Teddy Sheringham, who was mocked for winning no major trophies in his first season with Manchester United.

Of course, Sheringham had the last laugh by winning the treble next time around. Kane might not yet have to wait that long if Bayern can get their act together in Europe.

Adam Bate

Mbappe's final Champions League charge with PSG begins

Image: PSG and Kylian Mbappe are desperate for Champions League glory

PSG v Real Sociedad - 8pm, Wednesday February 14

Getting to this point has been fraught with frustration and heartache. From the defeat in the final in 2020 to the dramatic exits in the seasons around it, the desperation of Paris St-Germain and Kylian Mbappe for Champions League glory has only been matched by the force of the fates conspiring against them in the competition.

This looks like it will be the last shot for Parisian Mbappe to lift Europe's premier trophy with his hometown club. A summer transfer seems an inevitability. So what chance of him signing off in style?

The Frenchman is as sharp as ever, with 30 goals in 29 appearances for PSG this season. His team are out of sight in the league and favourites for the French Cup. Their Champions League last-16 opponents Real Sociedad are seventh in Spain and a world away from the glitz and glamour of PSG...

The opportunity is there again. And it would be some tale if Mbappe's season, which started with him frozen out of the first-team, ended with him finally inspiring his side to the big prize. But after squeezing through the group stage on the head-to-head rule and with their track record in Europe a burden for PSG, it feels like the 25-year-old is going to have to do something very special over the coming months. As ever, it's all eyes on Mbappe…

Peter Smith

Champions League key dates Once the round of 16 has been concluded, the draws for the Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals will be done together on Friday, March 15.



The quarter-finals will take place on April 9/10 and April 16/17, with the semi-finals being played on April 30/May 1 and May 7/8.



The final of this season's competition takes place at Wembley on Saturday, June 1.

When are the first and second legs?

First legs

February 13: FC Copenhagen 1-2 Man City, RB Leipzig 0-1 Real Madrid

February 14: PSG vs Real Sociedad, Lazio vs Bayern Munich

February 20: Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid, PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund

February 21: FC Porto vs Arsenal, Napoli vs Barcelona

Second legs

March 5: Real Sociedad vs PSG, Bayern Munich vs Lazio

March 6: Man City vs FC Copenhagen, Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig

March 12: Arsenal vs FC Porto, Barcelona vs Napoli

March 13: Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund vs PSV Eindhoven

Champions League last-16 draw

Porto vs Arsenal

Napoli vs Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Sociedad

Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid

PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund

Lazio vs Bayern Munich

FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid

