Champions League quarter-final, semi-final draw: Arsenal vs Bayern Munich, Man City vs Real Madrid in last eight

Manchester City will face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final while Arsenal were drawn against Bayern Munich.

Arsenal will host Bayern in the first leg as former Tottenham star Harry Kane returns to north London.

Holders City must overcome Real once again to defend their crown after trouncing the 14-time winners last season in the semi-final en route to claiming the treble.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Familiar foe! Watch all of Harry Kane's Bundesliga goals this season ahead of his return to north London to face Arsenal

Familiar foe Kane a big threat to Arsenal Sky Sports' Nick Wright:



"Bayern Munich may not be as strong as in previous years but another meeting with Harry Kane is probably not something Arsenal will relish.



"The 30-year-old has an outstanding record against the Gunners, scoring 14 goals in 17 north London derbies during his time at Tottenham.



"He will face them again in the midst of one of the best goalscoring seasons of his career, having netted 36 times in only 34 appearances in all competitions so far."

Barcelona will take on Paris Saint-Germain while Borussia Dortmund play against Atletico Madrid in the other quarter-final ties.

Arsenal and Man City will face each other in the semi-finals if they progress.

When are the Champions League quarter-final and semi-final ties?

The first legs of the quarter-final ties will be played on April 9 and 10, with the return fixtures on April 16 and 17.

The semi-finals will be on April 30 and May 1, with the second legs on May 7 and 8.

The Champions League final is on June 1 at Wembley Stadium.

Bayern fans banned from the Emirates

There will be no Bayern Munich fans at Arsenal for the first leg at the Emirates Stadium.

Bayern were handed a ban from attending the away leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie because their supporters threw fireworks onto the pitch during their 3-1 win at Lazio earlier this month.

Champions League quarter-final draw

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid vs Man City

PSG vs Barcelona

Champions League semi-final draw

Atletico Madrid/Borussia Dortmund vs PSG/Barcelona

Arsenal/Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid/Man City

Man City (a) - Premier League - Sunday March 31

Luton Town (h) - Premier League - Wednesday April 3

Brighton (a) - Premier League - Saturday April 6

Bayern Munich (h) - Champions League - Tuesday/Wednesday April 9/10

Aston Villa (h) - Premier League - Sunday April 14

Bayern Munich (a) - Champions League - Tuesday/Wednesday April 16/17

Wolves (a) - Premier League - Saturday April 20

* All fixture dates are subject to change

Newcastle (h) - FA Cup - Saturday March 16

Arsenal (h) - Premier League - Sunday March 31

Aston Villa (h) - Premier League - Wednesday April 3

Crystal Palace (a) - Premier League - Saturday April 6

Real Madrid (a) - Champions League - Tuesday/Wednesday April 9/10

Luton Town (h) - Premier League - Saturday April 13

Real Madrid (h) - Champions League - Tuesday/Wednesday April 16/17

Tottenham (h) - Premier League - Saturday April 20

* All fixture dates are subject to change; FA Cup semi-finals to be played on weekend of April 20-21

