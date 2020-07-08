When is the Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draw?

The draw for the quarter-final and semi-finals of the Europa League takes place on July 10, with clubs discovering their route to the final in Cologne.

Three British clubs - Manchester United, Wolves and Rangers - will hope to be in the hat for both the quarter-final and semi-final draws, which will take place on the same day.

When is the draw?

The Europa League quarter-final draw will take place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland at 12pm on Friday, July 10, immediately after the last-eight draw for the Champions League.

How does the draw work?

Like with the draw for the last 16, there are no seedings based on rankings or past performances and there will be no country protection meaning clubs from the same nation can be drawn against one another.

Who will be in the draw?

Anthony Martial celebrates scoring for Manchester United against Club Brugge

Eight of the 16 remaining teams will advance to the next stage:

Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR) vs FC Copenhagen (DEN)

Olympiakos (GRE) vs Wolves (ENG)

(ENG) Rangers (SCO) vs Bayer Leverkusen (GER)

(SCO) vs Bayer Leverkusen (GER) Wolfsburg (GER) vs Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Inter Milan (ITA) vs Getafe (ESP)

Sevilla (ESP) vs Roma (ITA)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) vs Basel (SWI)

LASK (AUS) vs Manchester United (ENG)

Where will the games take place?

The Europa League final will be played at Stadion Koln in Cologne

This season's quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be played as a straight knockout tournament in Germany in August. All these ties will be single-leg fixtures.

The games will be split between the following four venues...

Stadion Koln in Cologne (final venue)

MSV Arena in Duisburg

Dusseldorf Arena in Dusseldorf

Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen

What are the key dates?

Europa League last-16: August 5/6 (kick-off 5.55pm, 8pm BST)

(kick-off 5.55pm, 8pm BST) Europa League quarter-finals: August 10/11 (8pm BST)

(8pm BST) Europa League semi-finals: August 16/17 (8pm BST)

(8pm BST) Europa League final: August 21 (8pm BST)

