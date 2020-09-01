Celtic face Europa League trip to Latvia or San Marino, Rangers may face Progres Niederkorn again

Celtic were knocked out of Champions League qualifying by Ferencvaros

Celtic will travel to either Latvia or San Marino in the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

The Scottish champions will play the winners of the second qualifying round tie between Riga or Tre Fiori on September 24.

Neil Lennon's side enter the Europa League at this stage after losing their Champions League second qualifying round game against Hungarian champions Ferencvaros last week.

Rangers could face Progres Niederkorn for the third time in four seasons, if they beat Gibraltar's Lincoln Reds in their second round qualifying tie and the team from Luxembourg can get the better of Dutch side Willem II.

Progres caused an upset when they knocked Pedro Caixinha's side out in the first qualifying round of the same competition in 2017.

Rangers then got the better of them last season, as they won 2-0 at Ibrox before being held to a goalless draw in the second leg.

Tottenham face another away day if they can safely navigate a way past Bulgarian side Lokomotiv Plovdiv after they were drawn to play Botosani of Romania or Shkendija of Macedonia in the third qualifying round.

That match would be sandwiched between a trip to Southampton and a home game against Newcastle in the Premier League.

Elsewhere, Aberdeen have a tough-looking tie away to Sporting Lisbon should they progress past Norway's Viking.

Motherwell or Coleraine's third-round opponents will be Albanian side KF Laci or Israel's Hapoel Beer-Sheva.

Be'er Sheva ran Brendan Rodgers' Celtic side close in the Champions League play-offs four seasons ago, winning the return leg in Israel 2-0 after losing 5-2 in Glasgow.

Welsh sides were also well represented in the draw with champions Connah's Quay Nomads handed an away tie against Icelandic team KI Klaksvik should they eliminate Dinamo Tbilisi.

Bala will entertain Serbia's FK Vojvodina if they beat Standard Liege, while The New Saints' reward for beating B36 Torshavn would be a trip to CSKA Sofia or Bate Borisov.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland's Linfield will be at home to Flora Tallinn or KR Rejkavik if they get past Maltese side Floriana.

Matches are scheduled to take place on Thursday September 24, with the winners of the ties advancing to the Europa League play-off round.

All qualifying ties this season will be single-leg matches behind closed doors, with extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required.