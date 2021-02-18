AC Milan held by Red Star Belgrade, Roma overcome Braga - Europa League round-up

Milan Pavkov's stoppage-time header rescued a 2-2 home draw for Red Star Belgrade against AC Milan.

Guelor Kanga converted a second-half penalty for Red Star after Radovan Pankov's own goal just before the interval had given Milan the lead.

Theo Hernandez put the Italians back in front from the penalty spot and although Belgrade defender Milan Rodic saw red for his second booking, Pavkov struck in the third minute of added time.

Image: AC Milan's Theo Hernandez scores his side's second goal from penalty spot

Bayer Leverkusen slipped to an agonising 4-3 defeat in Bern after fighting back from three goals down to draw level against Young Boys.

The Swiss side raced into a 3-0 half-time lead through Christian Fassnacht, Jordan Siebatcheu and Meschak Elia, but Patrik Schick struck twice in three minutes soon after the restart and Moussa Diaby made it 3-3.

But Young Boys' French striker Siebatcheu popped up with an 89th-minute winner.

Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb appear favourites to progress after winning 3-2 against Krasnodar in Russia.

🔴⚪️ Granada in dreamland against Napoli, as Yangel Herrera & Kenedy put the Spanish side 2-0 up!



Their magical European adventure continues 💫#UEL pic.twitter.com/QTL8AIN3E3 — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) February 18, 2021

Bruno Petkovic headed Zagreb in front and regained the lead for the visitors after Marcus Berg had equalised for Krasnodar before the break.

Viktor Claesson levelled again for the Russians, but Iyayi Atiemwen struck Zagreb's winner with 15 minutes remaining.

PSV Eindhoven must overhaul a two-goal deficit in the return leg if they are to progress after losing 4-2 to Olympiakos in Greece.

Eran Zahavi's first-half double twice drew the Dutch side level after goals from Andreas Bouchalakis and Yann M'Vila.

But Youssef El-Arabi struck a third for Olympiakos before half-time and Georgios Masouras added a fourth late on.

Roma will start their return leg against Braga with a healthy advantage after winning 2-0 in Portugal.

Image: Roma's Borja Mayoral celebrates after scoring his side's second goal

Edin Dzeko fired Roma into an early lead and after Braga's Ricardo Esgaio received his second yellow card early in the second period, Borja Mayoral scored another away goal for the Italians.

Club Brugge drew 1-1 in Ukraine against Dynamo Kiev with Brandon Mechele heading the Belgian champions level after Vitaliy Buyalskiy's second-half opener.

Villarreal won 2-0 against Red Bull Salzburg in Austria thanks to headers either side of half-time from Paco Alcacer and Fernando Nino.

Granada took charge of their tie against Napoli after first-half goals from Yangel Herrera and Kenedy secured them a 2-0 home win.

Image: Dusan Tadic equalised from the penalty spot for Ajax

Ajax struck twice in the closing stages to win 2-1 in Lille, who led through Timothy Weah's second-half effort.

Dusan Tadic equalised for Ajax from the penalty spot in the 87th minute and Brian Brobbey grabbed the winner two minutes later.

Molde twice hit back from two goals down to draw 3-3 at home against Hoffenheim, while Maccabi Tel Aviv face an uphill task after losing 2-0 at home to Shakhtar Donetsk.

Manchester United took a big step towards the last 16 of the Europa League by thrashing Real Sociedad 4-0 in Turin.

Image: Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring against Real Sociedad for Manchester United

United took control of the first leg, played at Juventus' Allianz Stadium due to coronavirus, after Bruno Fernandes had struck in either half to put them 2-0 up.

Marcus Rashford fired home United's third after a swift counter-attack and with the Spaniards well beaten, Daniel James raced clear in the last minute to add a fourth goal for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

Tottenham also look to have wrapped up their last-32 tie after cruising to a 4-1 win against Austrian side Wolfsberger in Budapest.

Image: Lucas Moura celebrates with team-mates after putting Tottenham 3-0 up against Wolfsberger

Heung-Min Son, Gareth Bale and Lucas Moura were all on target as Tottenham took control before half-time at the Puskas Arena.

Wolfsberger pulled one back through Michael Liendl's penalty after Moussa Sissoko's challenge on Christopher Wernitznig, but Carlos Vinicius scored his fourth Europa League goal of the season for Tottenham in the closing stages.

Rangers sealed a thrilling 4-3 win against Royal Antwerp in Belgium thanks to late goals from Ryan Kent and Borna Barisic.

Rangers opened the scoring through Joe Aribo, but the Belgians hit back before half-time through Felipe Avenatti and Lior Refaelov's penalty.

Barisic levelled it up for Steven Gerrard's side from the spot before Antwerp regained the lead through Martin Hongla.

Image: Borna Barisic scored two penalties to seal Rangers a thrilling 4-3 victory against Antwerp

Kent made it 3-3 with seven minutes left and Barisic converted his second penalty after Abdoulaye Seck had been sent off for deliberate handball.

Bukayo Saka earned Arsenal a 1-1 draw against Benfica in a tie switched to the Olympic Stadium in Rome.

Saka levelled for the Gunners two minutes after Benfica had taken a second-half lead through Pizzi's penalty following Emile Smith Rowe handling the ball inside the box.

Leicester held firm after coming under concerted second-half pressure to draw 0-0 against Slavia Prague in the Czech Republic capital.