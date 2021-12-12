Europa League & ECL play-offs draw: Who has qualified from the group stage and when is the draw for the knockout rounds?

With the Europa League group stages drawing to a close, who is through, who's dropping down into the Europa Conference League, and when is the draw for the next stage?

What is a play-off round and what's changed about the Europa League?

From 2021/22, the Europa League group stage has been truncated to eight groups. Instead of a round of 32, the eight second-placed teams will meet one of the eight sides finishing third in their respective Champions League groups in a two-legged play-off round in February.

Those eight teams will join the eight Europa League group winners in the last 16 in March.

The teams who finish third in their Europa League groups will also see their European seasons extended for the first time, with those eight sides facing one of the eight sides who finished second in the Europa Conference League group stage for a place in the last 16 of that competition.

Who has qualified for the last 16?

Image: West Ham will be in the Europa League beyond the group stages

Lyon

Bayer Leverkusen

Monaco

West Ham

Spartak Moscow

Eintracht Frankfurt

Red Star Belgrade

Galatasaray

Who will feature in the play-off round?

Rangers

Real Betis

Real Sociedad

Napoli

Olympiakos

Dinamo Zagreb

Braga

Lazio

Borussia Dortmund*

Sheriff*

Zenit*

RB Leipzig*

FC Porto*

Barcelona*

Atalanta*

Sevilla*

*Champions League group stage third-placed sides

When is the draw for the play-off?

The Europa League play-off draw and Europa Conference League play-off draw take place in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday, December 13, from 12pm GMT.

How does the play-off draw work?

The eight sides finishing second in their Europa League group will be seeded and drawn against the eight sides who finished third in their Champions League groups.

No team can play a club from their group or any side from their own country.

The sides who finished second in their Europa League groups will play the first leg of their last-16 tie away from home.

When are the play-off ties?

The first legs of the play-off ties will be played on February 17, with the return fixtures a week later on February 24.

Europa Conference League

Who will drop into the Europa Conference League?

Celtic

Fenerbahce

Leicester

PSV

Sparta Prague

Marseille

Rapid Vienna

Midtjylland

These are the seeded teams in the ECL knockout round play-offs

Who could Celtic or Leicester face in Conference League knockout round play-offs?

Image: Leicester have dropped into the Europa Conference League

Bodo/Glimt

Maccabi Tel Aviv

PAOK

Partizan Belgrade

Qarabag

Randers

Slavia Prague

Vitesse/Tottenham*

Celtic could face Tottenham or Vitesse of the unseeded teams but Leicester could only face Vitesse of this pair.

Teams through to Conference League round of 16

LASK

Gent

Roma

AZ

Feyenoord

Copenhagen

Rennes

Basel