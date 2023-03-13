Europa League and Europa Conference League quarter-final and semi-final draws: Arsenal, Man Utd and West Ham

Arsenal and Manchester United hoping to reach Europa League quarter-finals; pair could draw each other in the last eight; quarter-final and semi-final draws take place on Friday at 12pm UK time; West Ham on course to make Europa Conference League quarter-finals; draw at 1pm UK time
Monday 13 March 2023 17:08, UK
Arsenal and Manchester United are aiming to reach the Europa League quarter-finals, while West Ham are on course to make the Europa Conference League last eight; find out when the draws for the quarter-finals and the semi-finals will take place, and who will be involved.
Arsenal and Manchester United are the only English sides who can reach the Europa League quarter-finals, with both teams playing their second legs this week.
The Gunners face Sporting Lisbon on Thursday at the Emirates Stadium after Mikel Arteta's side were held to a 2-2 draw in Portugal in the first leg.
Man Utd, meanwhile, take a 4-1 first-leg lead to Spain in their second leg against Real Betis, which also takes place on Thursday.
If both Premier League sides make it through, then an all-English quarter-final is a possibility, as clubs from the same country are able to face each other in the draw.
Here's all you need to know ahead of the Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draws...
The draws take place at 12pm UK time on Friday March 17 in Nyon, Switzerland at UEFA's headquarters.
You can follow the draw with Sky Sports' live blog, so you can keep across everything right here.
The eight last-16 winners are involved in an open quarter-final and semi-final draw.
There are no seedings and no country protection, so clubs can face opposition from the same country.
A final draw will also take place to determine the 'home' side for administrative reasons for the showpiece event in Budapest, Hungary on May 31.
The first legs of the quarter-finals will be played Thursday April 13.
The second legs will be played Thursday April 20.
The first legs of the semi-finals will be held on May 11, and the second legs on May 18.
The final takes place on May 31 at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary.
West Ham are the only British side in the Europa League Conference, with the Hammers well on course to reach the quarter-finals.
David Moyes' side hold a 2-0 first-leg lead against Cypriot side AEK Larnaca in the last 16, with the return fixture at the London Stadium on Thursday.
Here's all you need to know ahead of the Europa Conference League quarter-final and semi-final draws...
The draws take place at 1pm UK time on Friday March 17 in Nyon, Switzerland at UEFA's headquarters.
You can follow the draw with Sky Sports' live blog, so you can keep across everything right here.
The eight last-16 winners are involved in an open quarter-final and semi-final draw.
There are no seedings and no country protection, so clubs can face opposition from the same country.
A final draw will also take place to determine the 'home' side for administrative reasons for the showpiece event in Prague, Czech Republic on June 7.
The first legs of the quarter-finals will be played Thursday April 13.
The second legs will be played Thursday April 20.
The first legs of the semi-finals will be held on May 11, and the second legs on May 18.
The final takes place on June 7 at the Fortuna Arena in Prague, Czech Republic.