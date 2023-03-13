Europa League and Europa Conference League quarter-final and semi-final draws: Arsenal, Man Utd and West Ham

Arsenal and Manchester United are aiming to reach the Europa League quarter-finals, while West Ham are on course to make the Europa Conference League last eight; find out when the draws for the quarter-finals and the semi-finals will take place, and who will be involved.

EUROPA LEAGUE

Arsenal and Manchester United are the only English sides who can reach the Europa League quarter-finals, with both teams playing their second legs this week.

The Gunners face Sporting Lisbon on Thursday at the Emirates Stadium after Mikel Arteta's side were held to a 2-2 draw in Portugal in the first leg.

Image: Arsenal's tie with Sporting Lisbon is finely poised after a 2-2 draw in Portugal in the first leg

Man Utd, meanwhile, take a 4-1 first-leg lead to Spain in their second leg against Real Betis, which also takes place on Thursday.

If both Premier League sides make it through, then an all-English quarter-final is a possibility, as clubs from the same country are able to face each other in the draw.

Here's all you need to know ahead of the Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draws...

When are the quarter-final and semi-final draws?

Image: Marcus Rashford scored in Man Utd's 4-1 first-leg win over Real Betis in the round of 16

The draws take place at 12pm UK time on Friday March 17 in Nyon, Switzerland at UEFA's headquarters.

The draws take place at 12pm UK time on Friday March 17 in Nyon, Switzerland at UEFA's headquarters.

How do the draws work?

Image: Ex-Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho could face his former club in the Europa League with his Roma side

The eight last-16 winners are involved in an open quarter-final and semi-final draw.

There are no seedings and no country protection, so clubs can face opposition from the same country.

A final draw will also take place to determine the 'home' side for administrative reasons for the showpiece event in Budapest, Hungary on May 31.

Who will be in the quarter-final and semi-final draws?

Image: Eintracht Frankfurt won the Europa League last season

Union Berlin or Union Saint-Gilloise (3-3 after first leg)

Bayer Leverkusen or Ferencvaros (2-0 after first leg)

Sporting Lisbon or Arsenal (2-2 after first leg)

(2-2 after first leg) Roma or Real Sociedad (2-0 after first leg)

Sevilla or Fenerbahce (2-0 after first leg)

Juventus or Freiburg (1-0 after first leg)

Manchester United or Real Betis (4-1 after first leg)

or Real Betis (4-1 after first leg) Shakhtar Donetsk or Feyenoord (1-1 after first leg)

When are the quarter-finals?

The first legs of the quarter-finals will be played Thursday April 13.

The second legs will be played Thursday April 20.

When are the semi-finals?

The first legs of the semi-finals will be held on May 11, and the second legs on May 18.

When is the final?

The final takes place on May 31 at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE

Image: West Ham are on course to reach the Europa Conference League quarter-finals

West Ham are the only British side in the Europa League Conference, with the Hammers well on course to reach the quarter-finals.

David Moyes' side hold a 2-0 first-leg lead against Cypriot side AEK Larnaca in the last 16, with the return fixture at the London Stadium on Thursday.

Here's all you need to know ahead of the Europa Conference League quarter-final and semi-final draws...

When are the quarter-final and semi-final draws?

Image: Roma won the Europa Conference League last season

The draws take place at 1pm UK time on Friday March 17 in Nyon, Switzerland at UEFA's headquarters.

The draws take place at 1pm UK time on Friday March 17 in Nyon, Switzerland at UEFA's headquarters.

How do the draws work?

The eight last-16 winners are involved in an open quarter-final and semi-final draw.

There are no seedings and no country protection, so clubs can face opposition from the same country.

A final draw will also take place to determine the 'home' side for administrative reasons for the showpiece event in Prague, Czech Republic on June 7.

Who will be in the quarter-final and semi-final draws?

Image: West Ham won their first leg in Cyprus 2-0 against AEK Larnaca

Lazio vs AZ Alkmaar (1-2 after first leg)

AEK Larnaca vs West Ham (0-2 after first leg)

(0-2 after first leg) Sheriff Tiraspol vs Nice (0-1 after first leg)

Anderlecht vs Villarreal (1-1 after first leg)

Fiorentina vs Sivasspor (1-0 after first leg)

Lech Poznan vs Djurgarden (2-0 after first leg)

Basel vs Slovan Bratislava (2-2 after first leg)

Gent vs Istanbul Basaksehir (1-1 after first leg)

When are the quarter-finals?

The first legs of the quarter-finals will be played Thursday April 13.

The second legs will be played Thursday April 20.

When are the semi-finals?

The first legs of the semi-finals will be held on May 11, and the second legs on May 18.

When is the final?

The final takes place on June 7 at the Fortuna Arena in Prague, Czech Republic.