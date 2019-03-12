FIFA extends Afghanistan football chief's ban as abuse probe continues

FIFA has extended the ban placed on Afghanistan football federation president by a further 90 days while an investigation into the alleged abuse of female players continues.

Last year, Afghan women's national team players accused their federation president of sexual and physical abuse.

FIFA had earlier been alerted to reports of abuse at the federation's headquarters in Kabul and a training camp in Jordan.

World football's governing body says it has approved a request by investigators to extend Karim's interim ban, which has already lasted 90 days.

FIFA said: "Karim will continue to be banned from all football-related activities at both national and international level."