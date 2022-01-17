Africa Cup of Nations: Who made WhoScored.com's team of the round?

Who impressed during the second round of matches at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations? WhoScored.com pick their team of the round...

There were upsets aplenty in the second round of Africa Cup of Nations fixtures.

Here, WhoScored.com run through their team of the round, with Cameroon and Tunisia the dominant sides with two players apiece making the cut...

Goalkeeper: Mohamed Kamara (Sierra Leone) - 8.01 rating

One of the stars of the tournament so far, Mohamed Kamara put in another superb showing for Sierra Leone as they twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Ivory Coast. Kamara saved a first-half Franck Kessie penalty, that one of five he made in total, as he features between the sticks once again with a WhoScored.com rating of 8.01.

Right-back: Collins Fai (Cameroon) - 8.66 rating

The first of two Cameroon players to make the cut, Collins Fai was excellent in the AFCON hosts' 4-1 win over Ethiopia. The right-back provided assists for Karl Toko Ekambi and Vincent Aboubakar either side of half-time in the comfortable victory, those coming from two key passes, and the 29-year-old got forward well from the back, too, completing two dribbles to return a WhoScored.com rating of 8.66.

Centre-back: Esteban Obiang (Equatorial Guinea) - 7.79 rating

Springing the biggest upset at AFCON so far, Equatorial Guinea earned a noteworthy 1-0 win over defending champions Algeria on Sunday night with Esteban Obiang the star of the show. The defender scored the decisive goal 20 minutes from time and defended resolutely, making four clearances and one tackle, to make the XI with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.79.

Centre-back: Mohamed Camara (Guinea) - 7.56 rating

Guinea boosted their chances of progression with a hard-fought 0-0 draw with one of the pre-tournament favourites Senegal on Friday afternoon. Mohamed Camara put in a fine performance at the back as three tackles, two clearances and one tackle ensure he partners Obiang at the heart of the defence with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.56.

Left-back: Saliou Ciss (Senegal) - 7.24 rating

Making his first start at AFCON, Saliou Ciss put in a solid shift from left-back in Senegal's 0-0 draw with Guinea. The 32-year-old completed two dribbles and made one key pass in the stalemate, and was fouled five times, to round off the backline with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.24.

Right midfield: Nicolas Pepe (Ivory Coast) - 8.99 rating

While Ivory Coast were unable to secure all the spoils in their eventual 2-2 draw with Sierra Leone, Nicolas Pepe capitalised on his first start at AFCON, landing the WhoScored.com man of the match award with a rating of 8.99. Pepe hit the back of the net with one of four shots and was unfortunate not to add an assist, making five key passes, to contribute towards his inclusion.

Central midfield: Selim Amallah (Morocco) - 8.71 rating

Morocco followed up their 1-0 win over Ghana with a 2-0 victory over Comoros with Selim Amallah the star man. Amallah had a direct hand in both goals, following up his early strike with the assist for Zakaria Aboukhlal to wrap up the three points. The 25-year-old's goal came from one of two shots and assist from two key passes, while additional returns of two tackles and one interception was enough to yield a WhoScored.com rating of 8.71.

Central midfield: Moses Simon (Nigeria) - 9.05 rating

Linking up with Amallah in the middle of the park is Nigeria's Moses Simon, who earned a WhoScored.com rating of 9.05 from their 3-1 win over Sudan. The Super Eagles sensation had a direct hand in two of their three goals on Saturday, providing the opener for Samuel Chukwueze with just three minutes on the clock. Simon then scored his first goal of AFCON shortly after the break, with the 26-year-old's performance deserving of a spot in the side.

Left midfield: Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia) - 10.0 rating

With a WhoScored.com rating of 10.0, Wahbi Khazri is the star man from the second round of AFCON fixtures, putting in the best-rated performance of the competition so far. Tunisia made amends for their controversial 1-0 loss to Mali with a 4-0 thumping of Mauritania with Khazri netting two and assisting one in the victory. The 30-year-old's double came from three shots and assist from three goalscoring chances created to cap a perfect showing.

Striker: Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) - 8.92 rating

Vincent Aboubakar followed up his double in Cameroon's opening 2-1 win over Burkina Faso with another two goals in a 4-1 win over Ethiopia to feature on the frontline once again with a WhoScored.com rating of 8.92. The 29-year-old hit the back of the net with two of five shots and was unfortunate not to add an assist as he made two key passes.

Striker: Seifeddine Jaziri (Tunisia) - 8.07 rating

Partnering Aboubakar in attack is Tunisia's Seifeddine Jaziri. The 28-year-old made the most of his first start at AFCON, hitting the back of the net in their 4-0 win over Mauritania with his only shot of the game. One key pass and one successful dribble was enough for Jaziri to make the team of the round of with a WhoScored.com rating of 8.07.

There were incredible scenes at the Africa Cup of Nations as the referee blew for full-time at 85 and 89 minutes in the game between Tunisia and Mali!

