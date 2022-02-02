AFCON 2021: Fixtures, venues, full schedule and kick-off times for 2022 tournament

Dates, kick-off times and host cities - here's the full schedule for AFCON 2021.
Sky Sports to show AFCON live
The Africa Cup of Nations tournament will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in January and February.
The tournament, originally scheduled to be played in June and July 2021, is being held in Cameroon between January 9 and February 6, 2022, with Sky Sports showing all 52 games live.
Twenty-four teams are taking part. The action kicked off with hosts Cameroon beating Burkina Faso in Yaounde, and will culminate in the final on February 6 at the same Olembe Stadium venue.
Thursday at AFCON
Thursday will see the second semi-final of this year's tournament played out between Egypt and Cameroon, live on Sky Sports, after Senegal booked their place in the final with a 3-1 win over Burkina Faso on Wednesday. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Mix, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football from 6.55pm, kick-off 7.00pm.
Egypt earned their place in the semi-final by beating Morocco 2-1 after extra time, courtesy of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, who scored a goal and set up Aston Villa midfielder Trezeguet's winner. The Pharaohs will be feeling bullish about their chances of progressing to the final as the most successful team in AFCON history, having won the tournament a record seven times. Their most recent victory came in 2010, which marked their third consecutive success as they won the 2006 and 2008 tournaments as well.
However, Cameroon have been among the highest-scoring teams this year, with Vincent Aboubakar (Al Nassr) and Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon) on six and five goals respectively. Ekambi's seven-minute brace against Gambia took Cameroon to a 2-0 victory and set up their semi-final clash with Carlos Queiroz's side. Additionally, Cameroon have emerged victorious at AFCON five times, making them the second most successful team in the tournament behind Egypt and last won in 2017.
AFCON 2021 groups
Group A: Cameroon (hosts), Burkina Faso, Cape Verde Islands, Ethiopia
Group B: Guinea, Malawi, Senegal, Zimbabwe
Group C: Comoros Islands, Gabon, Ghana, Morocco
Group D: Egypt, Guinea Bissau, Nigeria, Sudan
Group E: Algeria, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone
Group F: Gambia, Mali, Mauritania, Tunisia
AFCON 2021 group-stage results
Sunday January 9
Group A: Cameroon 2-1 Burkina Faso
Group A: Ethiopia 0-1 Cape Verde
Monday January 10
Group B: Senegal 1-0 Zimbabwe
Group B: Guinea 1-0 Malawi
Group C: Morocco 1-0 Ghana
Group C: Comoros 0-1 Gabon
Tuesday January 11
Group E: Algeria 0-0 Sierra Leone
Group D: Nigeria 1-0 Egypt
Group D: Sudan 0-0 Guinea-Bissau
Wednesday January 12
Group F: Tunisia 0-1 Mali
Group F: Mauritania 0-1 Gambia
Group E: Equatorial Guinea 0-1 Ivory Coast
Thursday January 13
Group A: Cameroon 4-1 Ethiopia
Group A: Cape Verde 0-1 Burkina Faso
Friday January 14
Group B: Senegal 0-0 Guinea
Group B: Malawi 2-1 Zimbabwe
Group C: Morocco 2-0 Comoros
Group C: Gabon 1-1 Ghana
Saturday January 15
Group D: Nigeria 3-1 Sudan
Group D: Guinea-Bissau 0-1 Egypt
Sunday January 16
Group F: Gambia 1-1 Mali
Group E: Ivory Coast 2-2 Sierra Leone
Group F: Tunisia 4-0 Mauritania
Group E: Algeria 0-1 Equatorial Guinea
Monday January 17
Group A: Burkina Faso 1-1 Ethiopia
Group A: Cape Verde 1-1 Cameroon
Tuesday January 18
Group B: Malawi 0-0 Senegal
Group B: Zimbabwe 2-1 Guinea
Group C: Gabon 2-2 Morocco
Group C: Ghana 2-3 Comoros
Wednesday January 19
Group D: Egypt 1-0 Sudan
Group D: Guinea-Bissau 0-2 Nigeria
Thursday January 20
Group E: Ivory Coast 3-1 Algeria
Group E: Sierra Leone 0-1 Equatorial Guinea
Group F: Gambia 1-0 Tunisia
Group F: Mali 2-0 Mauritania
AFCON 2021 round-of-16 results
Sunday January 23
Game 1: Burkina Faso 1-1 Gabon (Burkina win 7-6 on penalties)
Game 2: Nigeria 0-1 Tunisia
Monday January 24
Game 3: Guinea 0-1 Gambia
Game 4: Cameroon 2-1 Comoros
Tuesday January 25
Game 5: Senegal 2-0 Cape Verde
Game 6: Morocco 2-1 Malawi
Wednesday January 26
Game 7: Ivory Coast 0-0 Egypt (Egypt win 5-4 on penalties)
Game 8: Mali 0-0 Equatorial Guinea (Equatorial Guinea win 6-5 on penalties)
AFCON 2021 quarter-final fixtures and results
Saturday January 29
Quarter-final 1: Gambia 0-2 Cameroon
Quarter-final 2: Burkina Faso 1-0 Tunisia
Sunday January 30
Quarter-final 3: Egypt 2-1 Morocco (Aet)
Quarter-final 4: Senegal 3-1 Equatorial Guinea
AFCON 2021 semi-final fixtures
Wednesday February 2
Semi-final 1: Burkina Faso 1-3 Senegal
Thursday February 3
Semi-final 2: Cameroon vs Egypt, 7pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports
AFCON 2021 third-place match
Sunday February 6
Semi-final 1 loser vs Semi-final 2 loser, 4pm (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League
AFCON 2021 final
Sunday February 6
Semi-final 1 winner vs Semi-final 2 winner, 7pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Football