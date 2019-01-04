FA reiterate tough stance on drugs amid allegations of cocaine use by an England player

The FA have refused to comment specifically on Thursday's newspaper allegations

The Football Association has reiterated its tough stance on performance-enhancing and recreational drug use amid newspaper allegations of cocaine use by an England international.

The FA have refused to comment specifically on the newspaper allegations, which on Thursday claimed an unnamed Premier League player took the drug during a pre-Christmas team event.

Anyone that wishes to present evidence of allegations of drug use have been asked to contact The FA or UK Anti-Doping (UKAD).

An FA spokesperson told Sky Sports News: "The FA operates one of the most comprehensive national anti-doping programmes in the world.

"In partnership with UK Anti-Doping, we have a targeted research and intelligence-led programme in place to identify potential doping risks in the game.

"Although incidents of doping in English football are very rare, it remains a priority for The FA to find and sanction anyone found taking performance-enhancing or recreational drugs.

"We encourage anyone with information about any anti-doping violation in football to report it to The FA, via anti-doping@thefa.com, or to UK Anti-Doping by visiting: www.reportdoping.com."

UKAD collected 5128 samples from footballers in England last season, up nearly 2000 from the previous season.

Six players tested positive for breaches of drug policy based on recreational grounds.