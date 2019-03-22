Pick your own England line-up: Do Callum Hudson-Odoi, Jadon Sancho or Declan Rice get a nod?

Who is in your line-up?

England host Czech Republic in the first of their European Qualifiers on Friday night, but who would make it into your line-up?

A young squad has been named by Gareth Southgate with seven players aged under 24, and 11 who have fewer than ten international caps - including the uncapped Declan Rice and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

But Harry Kane is fit to return after missing a month of the Premier League season through injury, and so too Dele Alli, despite playing only once since January 20.

So who gets the nod in the first European Qualifier against Czech Republic? Nine of the starting line-up who beat Croatia 2-1 to seal a place in the Nations League finals in England's last game in November are available, so should Southgate stick or twist?

Pick your own line-up below, and see how it matches up to Southgate's choice with live blog coverage of the game on SkySports.com on Friday from 6.30pm.