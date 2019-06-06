Netherlands vs England team news: Jadon Sancho starts with Raheem Sterling captain in Nations League semi-final

Jadon Sancho starts for England with Raheem Sterling captain as they face Netherlands in the Nations League semi-final on Thursday night.

The Borussia Dortmund forward starts alongside Marcus Rashford in Guimaraes as England look to win their first senior European crown, with Portugal waiting in Sunday's final in Porto.

Harry Kane has been named on the bench, alongside other Champions League finalists Jordan Henderson, Dele Alli and Trent Alexander-Arnold, while Sterling is named captain on his 50th appearance for England.

Kyle Walker is at right-back, in a back four with Harry Maguire, John Stones and Ben Chilwell, while Declan Rice starts in midfield with Fabian Delph and Ross Barkley.

It is a strong Netherlands side, with Virgil van Dijk starting in defence alongside Matthijs de Ligt, with former Manchester United striker Memphis Depay up front.

England: Pickford, Walker, Maguire, Stones, Chilwell, Delph, Rice, Barkley, Sterling (c), Rashford, Sancho

Subs: Butland, Heaton, Rose, Dier, Lingard, Henderson, Kane, Gomez, Keane, Alli, Wilson, Alexander-Arnold

Netherlands: Cillessen, Dumfries, Van Dijk, De Ligt, Blind, Wijnaldum, De Jong, De Roon, Bergwijn, Babel, Depay

Subs: Vermeer, Bizot, Hateboer, Ake, Propper, Promes, Van Aanholt, De Vrij, Strootman, Vilhena, De Jong, Van de Beek

Watch the match live on Sky Sports

England's UEFA Nations League semi-final against Netherlands is live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm; Kick-off is 7.45pm

Martin Tyler will be joined by Gary Neville in the commentary box, with Jamie Carragher and Jamie Redknapp joining presenter David Jones in the studio.

Remaining Nations League games live on Sky Sports

Third and fourth place play-off - Sunday 9 June from 1.30pm, live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event; Kick-off at 2pm.

Nations League final - Sunday 9 June from 7pm, live on Sky Sports Footballand Sky Sports Main Event; Kick-off at 7.45pm.