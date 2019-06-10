Gareth Southgate praises England's mentality ahead of Euro 2020

Gareth Southgate believes England's penalty win over Switzerland was 'important' for his squad

Gareth Southgate believes his side made a mental leap at the Nations League as England's attention turns to Euro 2020.

Jordan Pickford was the penalty-shootout hero against Switzerland on Sunday as the Three Lions prevented the inaugural finals ending in defeat.

It was England's second penalties triumph in the space of a year and victory saw them improve on last year's fourth-place finish at the World Cup.

And, after a disappointing defeat in the semi-finals against the Netherlands, Southgate said: "The significant step is the level of disappointment that we haven't left here having gone to the final and won the trophy.

Southgate has praised the mental toughness of his England squad

"And that took, I have to say, some lifting over the last couple of days for everybody because none of us were satisfied.

"We think we played fine on Thursday but made ridiculous mistakes, so it was important that we responded with a high level of performance.

"The players adapted really well, we changed the shape, and they carried that out really well and we should have won the game.

"We deserved to win the game with the opportunities we created and the number of times we hit the woodwork so the healthy thing for me was that it was a good response."

The Three Lions have now reached two semi-finals in the last two years and, with Euro 2020 a year away, Southgate believes he's starting to understand his team ahead of the tournament, with the final being played at Wembley.

3:32 Gareth Southgate was pleased to end England's Nations League campaign on a high Gareth Southgate was pleased to end England's Nations League campaign on a high

He added: "We've had some really good discussions over the last two days about our dissatisfaction with only getting as far as we have.

"There's a real determination for all of us that we recognise now that you don't get many opportunities as an international team and we need to make sure that we really strive to take the next step over the next couple of years.

"It's been a fascinating few weeks really, because I've never known such a complicated period of players' availability and preparation.

"The last two days were fascinating in that whenever you lose a big game, there's all sorts of theories and regret and emotion and that all needed pulling together.

The Three Lions' next test is against Bulgaria in a European Qualifier in September

"But fundamentally what underlined everything was the desire for the players to respond, and the realisation that none of us were satisfied with two semi-finals. We all wanted to move forward further."

England's next fixture is their fifth European Qualifier, against Bulgaria, in September, with the squad taking a break ahead of the start of the domestic season, and Southgate was positive about his squad after nearly two years in charge.

"The determination that we finished what has been a good year, a good season with international teams, that we finished it with a strong performance," Southgate said.

"The fact that we, as a group, owed it to ourselves, owed it to the 98 per cent of fans who've supported us incredibly, and to see so many of them here and the support they gave was brilliant. So that was what pleased me.

"I think we're improving as an attacking threat, and part of that is players that are emerging and gaining confidence, and part of that is consistency of playing together and the understanding of what's needed to open teams up who defend in such depth."