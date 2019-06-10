Danny Rose says spending time with Liverpool's Champions League winners is draining

Danny Rose admits it's been a 'draining' spending time with Liverpool's Champions League winners

Tottenham defender Danny Rose says it has been difficult to spend time around Liverpool's Champions League-winning players during England's Nations League campaign.

Liverpool beat Spurs 2-0 in Madrid to lift their sixth European Cup, just five days before England's first match in Portugal.

While he did not feel physically tired at the end of a difficult week, Rose admits that being surrounded by players who had beaten him and his team-mates in the Champions League final was tough to take.

"It's not draining coming to play for your country," he said.

"It is a bit draining having lost last weekend and having to share the camp with Liverpool players. You are reminded every day that you lost the final and that was a unique experience for me.

Jordan Henderson was just one of three players in the England squad who featured in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Spurs

"I have never been through that myself. I was definitely tired from a long season with my club and having to come to England didn't help.

"But as I said, whenever you're selected for England it is a great occasion. It is one I will always welcome and cherish."

0:36 Danny Rose admits he is unsure of his future at Tottenham after 11 seasons at the club. Danny Rose admits he is unsure of his future at Tottenham after 11 seasons at the club.

England manager Gareth Southgate opted against starting any of the seven members of his squad who were involved in the final as his side lost their semi-final against the Netherlands on Thursday.

Rose, whose future remains uncertain at Tottenham, was one of six recalled for Sunday's third-place play-off against Switzerland, which England won on penalties.

Rose played all 90 minutes in the defeat in Madrid

When asked how Liverpool players Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez had been with their Tottenham counterparts in the squad, Rose said: "They've been great.

"We have a great squad here. I have known Jordan for 10 years now and he has been fine, we have spoken about the game.

"Our congratulations go to them. I couldn't have asked for either of them to have been much better than they have."