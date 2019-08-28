Gareth Southgate announces 23-man England squad on Thursday - who should be included?

Gareth Southgate announces his 23-man England squad on Thursday for the upcoming European Qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo - but which players will make the cut?

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is tipped for selection after a scintillating start to the season, scoring in his past two starts for the Blues - while Leicester playmaker James Maddison is also expected to feature.

Both players received inaugural call-ups to the Three Lions squad last October but were unused substitutes during the Nations League games against Croatia and Spain.

Gareth Southgate selected James Maddison (centre) and Mason Mount (right) in October last year but they were not awarded debuts

But which players should make the cut on Thursday? We've checked the Sky Sports Power Rankings to see who has excelled in the stats this season, with Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett providing additional insight...

Goalkeepers

The stats: Top stopper Pope

Eyebrows were raised when Burnley sanctioned Tom Heaton's move to Aston Villa after six years at the club - but Nick Pope has been waiting in the wings and seized his opportunity - surpassing Heaton in the stats so far this term.

Pope has conceded only three goals and made 12 saves in his opening three fixtures - only Tottenham's Hugo Lloris has made more - helping the Clarets achieve a top-six standing in the table, one place above Spurs.

But Southgate is likely to stick with his first-choice stopper Jordan Pickford, who ranks second in our stats chart - followed by on-loan Sheffield United 'keeper Dean Henderson.

Norwich have been linked with Stoke stopper Jack Butland, but the England regular has not enjoyed a great start in the Championship - with his side suffering four defeats and a draw from their opening five fixtures.

Just missed out: Aaron Ramsdale, Angus Gunn and Freddy Woodman

Analysis: Pickford No 1, Butland out

Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett: "Two inevitabilities for England - Butland will be left out of the England squad for the first time since the World Cup, while Pickford will continue as Southgate's No 1.

"Southgate has always said you must be playing regularly at the top level, and in-form, to be called up. He's bent those rules for Butland up until now, but he won't break them further. Having been dropped by Stoke, Butland's omission is inevitable.

Manchester United stopper Dean Henderson joined Sheffield United on loan for a second season

"Pickford will start against Bulgaria, but which other goalkeepers will be included? Heaton is next in line, followed by his former team-mate Pope, who has had a great start to the new season."

"Southgate may even opt for four goalkeepers, which would give one of the youngsters a chance with either Henderson getting a call up for the first time or Gunn, who is greatly admired by the England manager."

Defenders

The stats: Trippier recall, Mings and Dunk in

A raft of seasoned England defenders miss out on the stats-based squad, including the likes of John Stones, Danny Rose, Kyle Walker, Luke Shaw and Joe Gomez.

Stones suffered a thigh injury during City's season-opening 5-0 goal fest at West Ham, with Ben Chilwell also sustaining an injury a fortnight ago, while Gomez appears to have lost his starting place to Joel Matip at Liverpool.

Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier is England's top-ranked defender to earn an international recall, having made a summer switch from Spurs to Spain in the summer - ahead of Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Luke Shaw looks set to be sidelined with a hamstring injury, so Chilwell, who is set to return for Leicester, has been drafted as his replacement as the next best-ranked left-back - despite only playing one game this season.

Manchester United's £50m signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a candidate for inclusion on Thursday, but would miss out entirely based on early season form, with makeshift Arsenal right-back Ainsley Maitland-Niles getting the nod instead.

Aston Villa splashed £25m to secure Tyrone Mings on a permanent deal this summer, and the 26-year-old is validating every penny - ranking as England's top centre-back so far this term, partnered with Brighton's Lewis Dunk.

The more familiar partnership of Harry Maguire and Michael Keane would be demoted to the substitute bench, alongside Burnley workhorse Ben Mee.

Just missed out: Joel Ward, Dan Burn, Jack O'Connell, Kyle Walker and Ben White

Analysis: Old favourites set to stay

Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett: " This looks to be the one area where the Sky Sports Power Rankings are at odds with the England manager!

"Maguire is one of the first names on his team sheet and Walker is another certain to be selected by Southgate. However, Alexander-Arnold is likely to beat the Manchester City full-back to a starting berth against Bulgaria because of his outstanding set-piece delivery.

Gareth Southgate flew to Spain to watch Kieran Trippier represent Atletico Madrid against Leganes.

"Whether Trippier's impressive early season form for Atletico Madrid has done enough for him to earn a recall is yet to be seen, but with Southgate keen to nurture Wan-Bissaka too he is spoilt for choice in the right-back position and simply can't accommodate them all.

"Elsewhere, Mings at Aston Villa is knocking on the door - if not for this squad, then maybe next month. But if Keane and Gomez are both fit, they are almost certain to be included, while on the left, Chilwell is ahead of the rest. Expect Southgate to pick him and Rose."

Midfielders

The stats: Mount, Maddison & Cantwell excel

The stats-based squad springs numerous surprises across midfield, jettisoning the likes of Jordan Henderson, Eric Dier, Dele Alli, Ross Barkley, Jesse Lingard, Fabian Delph, Harry Winks and Declan Rice.

Filling those vacant spaces are the emerging talents of Mount, Maddison, Todd Cantwell and Jack Grealish - along with 25-year-old Nathan Redmond, who could be sidelined after sustaining an injury during the Saints' win at Fulham in the Carabao Cup.

In fact, Mount ranks as England's most in-form midfielder, scoring in his past two appearances for the Blues after making his debut on the opening weekend.

While Mount has been finding the back of the net, Maddison has been carving chances for others, creating more opportunities than any other player in the Premier league last season and already assisting two team-mates this term.

Meanwhile, Cantwell has impressed with his high-energy performances for newly-promoted Norwich - creating eight chances, notching two assists and scoring one of his own.

Just missed out: Solly March, Dwight McNeil, Isaac Hayden, John Lundstram and Eze Eberechi

Analysis: Big calls for Southgate

Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett: "Midfield is the area where Southgate will have to make the biggest calls.

"As we reported on Sky Sports News last week, I do expect Mount to be included after his momentous rise from the Championship to Premier League regular. However, it would be a huge surprise if Southgate also picked both Grealish and Maddison, even though he's made no secret of his desire to discover and nurture a true English No 10. I expect Maddison will be the one to get the nod.

Fabian Delph (centre) has been sidlined with injury and is yet to play for Everton after joining the club this summer, while Dele Alli (right) could make his first appearance this season in the north London derby

"The Power Rankings make no allowance for experience so Southgate will surely stick with Henderson, however impressive Cantwell has been in his first few Premier League appearances. However, Dier may well miss out after slipping well behind Rice in Southgate's pecking order for the holding midfield position.

"Southgate is also a big admirer of what Winks can offer this England team, while Barkley was outstanding in the Nations League and is certain to feature in this squad. Redmond's injury in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night makes him a real doubt. Likewise Dele Alli, whose hamstring problems might just have saved him the potential embarrassment of being dropped.

"Finally, Lingard is an interesting dilemma. He has been such a key player for England in recent years but he hasn't sparkled of late, and has yet to complete 90 minutes for Manchester United this season."

Forwards

The stats: Kane demoted to bench

Unsurprisingly, Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling is the first name on the team sheet, leading the standings after netting a league-topping five goals.

Sterling is joined by teen sensation Jadon Sancho, who has kicked off the new campaign in blistering style with Borussia Dortmund, scoring twice and assisting twice just two games into the Bundesliga season.

The goalscoring responsibility at Manchester United has fallen upon Marcus Rashford this season after Romelu Lukaku's departure, and the 21-year-old edges out-of-form Harry Kane, Tammy Abraham and Danny Ings for the starting berth up top.

Just missed out: Jamie Vardy (retired), Andre Gray, Billy Sharp, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Patrick Bamford

Analysis: Kane, Sterling to start

Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett: It would be a huge surprise if Southgate dropped Kane, whatever the stats say about his form. I still expect the Tottenham striker to lead the line and lead the team with the captain's armband.

"That may mean Southgate tries to accommodate Rashford on the left, with Sancho starting on the bench.

Harry Kane is expected to start

"Sterling is also guaranteed starter on the left or the right wing. He's continued his sublime form from last season and is Southgate's favoured forward by a distance.

"Abraham may well get the nod ahead of Ings as it is Southgate's policy to always promote youth if he can. And now that he appears to be Chelsea's main man up top, he may well get a phone call on Thursday morning."

The stats-based starting XI

